SLB Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results, Increases Dividend and Commits to Return More Than $4 Billion to Shareholders in 2026

Fourth-quarter revenue of $9.75 billion increased 9% sequentially and 5% year on year

Fourth-quarter GAAP EPS of $0.55 increased 10% sequentially and decreased 29% year on year

Fourth-quarter EPS, excluding charges and credits, of $0.78 increased 13% sequentially and declined 15% year on year

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to SLB of $824 million increased 12% sequentially and decreased 25% year on year

Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $2.33 billion increased 13% sequentially and decreased 2% year on year

Fourth-quarter cash flow from operations was $3.01 billion and free cash flow was $2.29 billion

Board approved a 3.5% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.295 per share

Full-year revenue of $35.71 billion decreased 2% year on year

Full-year GAAP EPS of $2.35 decreased 24% year on year

Full-year EPS, excluding charges and credits, of $2.93 decreased 14% year on year

Full-year net income attributable to SLB of $3.37 billion decreased 24% year on year

Full-year adjusted EBITDA of $8.46 billion decreased 7% year on year

Full-year cash flow from operations was $6.49 billion and free cash flow was $4.11 billion, including $276 million of acquisition-related payments

Fourth-Quarter Results

(Stated in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Change Dec. 31,

2025 Sept. 30,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Sequential Year-on-year Revenue $9,745 $8,928 $9,284 9% 5% Income before taxes - GAAP basis $943 $1,000 $1,387 -6% -32% Income before taxes margin - GAAP basis 9.7% 11.2% 14.9% -153 bps -526 bps Net income attributable to SLB - GAAP basis $824 $739 $1,095 12% -25% Diluted EPS - GAAP basis $0.55 $0.50 $0.77 10% -29% Adjusted EBITDA* $2,331 $2,061 $2,382 13% -2% Adjusted EBITDA margin* 23.9% 23.1% 25.7% 83 bps -175 bps Pretax segment operating income* $1,807 $1,626 $1,918 11% -6% Pretax segment operating margin* 18.5% 18.2% 20.7% 33 bps -211 bps Net income attributable to SLB, excluding charges & credits* $1,179 $1,027 $1,311 15% -10% Diluted EPS, excluding charges & credits* $0.78 $0.69 $0.92 13% -15% Revenue by Geography International $7,453 $6,916 $7,483 8% - North America 2,212 1,930 1,752 15% 26% Other 80 82 49 n/m n/m $9,745 $8,928 $9,284 9% 5% SLB acquired ChampionX during the third quarter of 2025. Fourth-quarter 2025 results reflect a full quarter of activity from the acquired ChampionX businesses, which contributed $879 million of revenue, $206 million of adjusted EBITDA and $155 million of pretax segment operating income. Third-quarter 2025 results reflect two months of activity from ChampionX businesses, which contributed $579 million of revenue, $139 million of adjusted EBITDA and $108 million of pretax segment operating income. Excluding the impact of this acquisition, SLB's fourth-quarter 2025 global revenue increased 6% sequentially and declined 4% year on year; international fourth-quarter 2025 revenue increased 7% sequentially and declined 4% year on year; and North America fourth-quarter 2025 revenue increased 6% sequentially and declined 7% year on year. *These are non-GAAP financial measures. See sections titled "Charges & Credits", "Divisions" and "Supplementary Information" for details. n/m = not meaningful

(Stated in millions) Three Months Ended Change Dec. 31,

2025 Sept. 30,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Sequential Year-on-year Revenue by Division Digital $825 $658 $705 25% 17% Reservoir Performance 1,748 1,682 1,810 4% -3% Well Construction 2,949 2,967 3,267 -1% -10% Production Systems 4,078 3,474 3,127 17% 30% All Other 445 397 582 12% -23% Eliminations (300) (250) (207) n/m n/m $9,745 $8,928 $9,284 9% 5% Pretax segment operating income Digital $280 $187 $242 50% 16% Reservoir Performance 342 312 370 10% -8% Well Construction 550 558 681 -1% -19% Production Systems 664 559 509 19% 30% All Other 85 96 187 -12% -55% Eliminations (114) (86) (71) n/m n/m $1,807 $1,626 $1,918 11% -6% Pretax segment operating margin Digital 34.0% 28.4% 34.4% 557 bps -39 bps Reservoir Performance 19.6% 18.5% 20.5% 105 bps -89 bps Well Construction 18.7% 18.8% 20.8% -16 bps -219 bps Production Systems 16.3% 16.1% 16.3% 20 bps -1 bps All Other 19.0% 24.2% 32.1% -518 bps -1,306 bps Eliminations n/m n/m n/m n/m n/m 18.5% 18.2% 20.7% 33 bps -211 bps Adjusted EBITDA Digital $346 $215 $289 61% 20% Reservoir Performance 456 422 468 8% -3% Well Construction 719 728 841 -1% -14% Production Systems 815 690 598 18% 36% All Other 170 158 317 7% -46% Eliminations (41) (13) 1 n/m n/m $2,466 $2,201 $2,514 12% -2% Corporate & other (136) (139) (132) n/m n/m $2,331 $2,061 $2,382 13% -2% Adjusted EBITDA margin Digital 42.0% 32.7% 41.0% 929 bps 97 bps Reservoir Performance 26.1% 25.1% 25.9% 100 bps 25 bps Well Construction 24.4% 24.5% 25.8% -14 bps -136 bps Production Systems 20.0% 19.9% 19.1% 13 bps 86 bps All Other 38.2% 39.9% 54.6% -170 bps -1,634 bps Eliminations n/m n/m n/m n/m n/m 25.3% 24.6% 27.1% 66 bps -178 bps Corporate & other n/m n/m n/m n/m n/m 23.9% 23.1% 25.7% 83 bps -175 bps Digital and Production Systems fourth-quarter 2025 results reflect a full quarter of activity from ChampionX, which contributed $28 million of Digital revenue and $874 million of Production Systems revenue. Third-quarter 2025 results reflect two months of activity from ChampionX, which contributed $20 million of Digital revenue and $575 million of Productions Systems revenue. Excluding the impact of this acquisition, Digital fourth-quarter 2025 revenue increased 25% sequentially and 13% year on year, while Production Systems revenue increased 11% sequentially and 2% year on year. n/m = not meaningful

Full-Year Results

(Stated in millions, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Change Revenue $35,708 $36,289 -2% Income before taxes - GAAP basis $4,291 $5,672 -24% Income before taxes margin - GAAP basis 12.0% 15.6% -361 bps Net income attributable to SLB - GAAP basis $3,374 $4,461 -24% Diluted EPS - GAAP basis $2.35 $3.11 -24% Adjusted EBITDA* $8,463 $9,070 -7% Adjusted EBITDA margin* 23.7% 25.0% -129 bps Pretax segment operating income* $6,574 $7,321 -10% Pretax segment operating margin* 18.4% 20.2% -177 bps Net income attributable to SLB, excluding charges & credits* $4,210 $4,888 -14% Diluted EPS, excluding charges & credits* $2.93 $3.41 -14% Revenue by Geography International $27,942 $29,415 -5% North America 7,515 6,680 12% Other 251 194 n/m $35,708 $36,289 -2% SLB acquired ChampionX during the third quarter of 2025. The acquired business generated revenue of $1.46 billion during 2025. Excluding the impact of this acquisition, SLB's full-year 2025 revenue decreased 6% year on year; international full-year 2025 revenue decreased 6% year on year; and North America full-year 2025 revenue decreased 2% year on year. *These are non-GAAP financial measures. See sections titled "Charges & Credits", "Divisions", and "Supplementary Information" for details. n/m = not meaningful

(Stated in millions) Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Change Revenue by Division Digital $2,660 $2,439 9% Reservoir Performance 6,820 7,177 -5% Well Construction 11,856 13,357 -11% Production Systems 13,325 11,935 12% All Other 1,987 2,117 -6% Eliminations (940) (736) n/m $35,708 $36,289 -2% Pretax Segment Operating Income Digital $745 $612 22% Reservoir Performance 1,250 1,452 -14% Well Construction 2,248 2,826 -20% Production Systems 2,184 1,900 15% All Other 498 775 -36% Eliminations (351) (244) n/m $6,574 $7,321 -10% Pretax Segment Operating Margin Digital 28.0% 25.1% 291 bps Reservoir Performance 18.3% 20.2% -191 bps Well Construction 19.0% 21.2% -220 bps Production Systems 16.4% 15.9% 48 bps All Other 25.1% 36.6% -1,152 bps Eliminations n/m n/m n/m 18.4% 20.2% -177 bps Adjusted EBITDA Digital $928 $784 18% Reservoir Performance 1,685 1,841 -8% Well Construction 2,919 3,461 -16% Production Systems 2,648 2,243 18% All Other 880 1,271 -31% Eliminations (65) 38 n/m $8,995 $9,638 -7% Corporate & other (532) (568) n/m $8,463 $9,070 -7% Adjusted EBITDA Margin Digital 34.9% 32.2% 272 bps Reservoir Performance 24.7% 25.7% -95 bps Well Construction 24.6% 25.9% -129 bps Production Systems 19.9% 18.8% 108 bps All Other 44.3% 60.0% -1,576 bps Eliminations n/m n/m n/m 25.2% 26.6% -137 bps Corporate & other n/m n/m n/m 23.7% 25.0% -129 bps SLB acquired ChampionX during the third quarter of 2025. The acquired business generated revenue of $1.46 billion during 2025. Excluding the impact of this acquisition, SLB's full-year 2025 revenue decreased 6% year on year; Digital full-year 2025 revenue increased 7% year on year; and Production Systems full-year 2025 revenue was flat year on year. n/m = not meaningful

(Stated in millions) Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Change Revenue by Geography North America $7,515 $6,680 12% Latin America 6,152 6,719 -8% Europe & Africa* 9,572 9,670 -1% Middle East & Asia 12,218 13,026 -6% Other 251 194 n/m $35,708 $36,289 -2% International $27,942 $29,415 -5% North America 7,515 6,680 12% Other 251 194 n/m $35,708 $36,289 -2% Pretax Segment Operating Income International $5,428 $6,291 -14% North America 1,219 1,134 8% Other (73) (104) n/m $6,574 $7,321 -10% Pretax Segment Operating Income Margin International 19.4% 21.4% -196 bps North America 16.2% 17.0% -75 bps Other n/m n/m n/m 18.4% 20.2% -177 bps Adjusted EBITDA International $7,008 $7,900 -11% North America 1,731 1,592 9% Other 256 146 n/m $8,995 $9,638 -7% Corporate & other (532) (568) n/m $8,463 $9,070 -7% Adjusted EBITDA Margin International 25.1% 26.9% -178 bps North America 23.0% 23.8% -81 bps Other n/m n/m n/m 25.2% 26.6% -137 bps Corporate & other n/m n/m n/m 23.7% 25.0% -129 bps *Includes Russia and the Caspian region n/m = not meaningful

Strong Fourth-Quarter Performance as Global Activity Stabilizes

“SLB concluded the year with very strong fourth-quarter results driven by Production Systems, Digital and Reservoir Performance,” said SLB Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch.

“Fourth-quarter revenue increased sequentially across all four geographies for the first time since the second quarter of 2024, reflecting stabilized global upstream activity. We saw revenue growth both in North America and international markets, further supported by an additional month of ChampionX revenue. Strong year-end product and digital sales in Latin America, the Middle East & Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa and offshore North America also contributed to this performance.

“Although 2025 presented a challenging backdrop for the industry — with lower commodity prices, geopolitical uncertainty and an oversupplied oil market — we continued to build resilience across our portfolio by accelerating our strategy. This included a growing emphasis on production and recovery, increased deployment of AI solutions, and the rapid expansion of our Data Center Solutions business.

“For the full year, lower upstream spending resulted in modest declines in revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin. Nevertheless, we delivered strong cash flow performance, generating $6.5 billion of cash flow from operations and $4.1 billion of free cash flow, enabling us to return $4.0 billion to shareholders. The addition of ChampionX activity and growth in the Digital and Data Center Solutions businesses mostly offset notable revenue declines in Saudi Arabia, Mexico and across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“As we move into 2026, we believe that the headwinds we experienced in key regions in 2025 are behind us. In particular, we expect rig activity in the Middle East to increase compared to today’s level, and our footprint in the region puts us in a strong position to benefit from this recovery,” Le Peuch said.

Industry is Prioritizing Production and Recovery

“As economics remain challenged, production and recovery activity is becoming a strategic priority for our customers in order to unlock incremental barrels at the lowest cost. This is translating into higher demand particularly for intervention services, artificial lift, production chemicals and SLB OneSubsea™.

“We have already benefited from the strategic addition of ChampionX, which contributed $1.5 billion in revenue with accretive margins for the Production Systems Division and the Core since the closing of the acquisition in July 2025. We expect the positive impact of ChampionX to continue to accelerate in 2026 as we capture further synergies and extend its leading capabilities into additional international markets,” Le Peuch said.

Digital and Data Center Solutions Creating Pathways for Growth

“Digital revenue increased 9% on a full-year basis with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% driven by significant uptake in Digital Operations as well as steady growth in Platforms & Applications as customers continued to invest in AI and automated solutions to improve performance and efficiency. As these solutions become increasingly intertwined with our customers’ operations, we were proud to see our Digital annualized recurring revenue (ARR) exceed $1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter which increased 15% year on year.

“Meanwhile, our Data Center Solutions business grew 121% year on year. This business is expanding rapidly as we strengthen strategic partnerships with hyperscalers to deliver modular data center manufacturing solutions.

“We expect that Data Center Solutions will be our fastest growing business for years to come, and Digital will continue to grow at highly accretive margins. Both present differentiated growth opportunities for SLB in 2026 and beyond,” said Le Peuch.

Returns to Shareholders to Exceed $4 Billion in 2026

“SLB has consistently proven that the unique strengths of our portfolio enable us to create differentiated value and generate significant cash flow in varied market conditions.

“As we move through the year, we anticipate that activity will gradually improve in the key markets where we operate, giving us the confidence that we will generate strong cash flows, once again, in 2026.

“Aligned with our clear priority to create value for investors, we are committed to returning more than $4 billion to shareholders in 2026 through dividends and share repurchases, and we are starting the year with an increase of 3.5% to our quarterly dividend as approved by our Board of Directors,” Le Peuch concluded.

Other Events

For the full year of 2025, SLB repurchased a total of 60 million shares of its common stock for a total purchase price of $2.41 billion.

On January 22, 2026, SLB’s Board of Directors approved a 3.5% increase in quarterly cash dividend from $0.285 per share of outstanding common stock to $0.295 per share, beginning with the dividend payable on April 2, 2026, to stockholders of record on February 11, 2026.

Fourth-Quarter Revenue by Geographical Area

Fourth-quarter revenue of $9.75 billion increased 9% sequentially with international revenue increasing 8% and North America revenue increasing 15%. These results reflect a full quarter of activity from the acquired ChampionX businesses, which contributed $879 million of revenue, consisting of $583 million in North America and $266 million in the international markets. Third-quarter 2025 revenue reflects two months of activity from ChampionX, which contributed revenue of $579 million, consisting of $387 million in North America and $171 million in the international markets.

Excluding the impact of this acquisition, international fourth-quarter 2025 revenue increased 7% and North America fourth-quarter 2025 revenue increased 6% sequentially. Fourth-quarter revenue increased sequentially across all geographical areas for the first time since the second quarter of 2024 as global upstream markets have stabilized. Organic sequential revenue growth both in North America and in the international markets was driven by higher offshore activity and strong year-end product and digital sales, most notably in Latin America, the Middle East & Asia, across Sub-Saharan Africa and in the Gulf of America.

(Stated in millions) As reported Three Months Ended Change Dec. 31,

2025 Sept. 30,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Sequential Year-on-year North America $2,212 $1,930 $1,752 15% 26% Latin America 1,684 1,482 1,634 14% 3% Europe & Africa* 2,534 2,434 2,472 4% 3% Middle East & Asia 3,234 3,000 3,376 8% -4% Eliminations & other 81 82 50 n/m n/m $9,745 $8,928 $9,284 9% 5% International $7,453 $6,916 $7,483 8% 0% North America $2,212 $1,930 $1,752 15% 26% *Includes Russia and the Caspian region n/m = not meaningful

The following table and commentary are presented on a pro forma basis assuming that ChampionX was acquired on January 1, 2024.

(Stated in millions) Pro forma Three Months Ended Change Dec. 31,

2025 Sept. 30,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Sequential Year-on-year North America $2,212 $2,134 $2,298 4% -4% Latin America 1,684 1,507 1,704 12% -1% Europe & Africa* 2,534 2,462 2,563 3% -1% Middle East & Asia 3,234 3,032 3,490 7% -7% Eliminations & other 81 94 89 n/m n/m $9,745 $9,229 $10,144 6% -4% International $7,453 $7,001 $7,757 6% -4% North America $2,212 $2,134 $2,298 4% -4% *Includes Russia and the Caspian region n/m = not meaningful

International

Latin America

Revenue in Latin America of $1.68 billion increased 12% sequentially, driven by increased sales of completions and subsea production systems in Brazil, as well as the resumption of production in the Asset Peformance Solutions (APS) projects in Ecuador following the prior quarter’s pipeline-related disruption.

Year over year, revenue declined 1%, primarily due to a significant reduction in land activity in Mexico, almost fully offset by increased offshore activity in Guyana and robust hydraulic fracturing activity in Argentina.

Europe & Africa

Revenue in Europe & Africa of $2.53 billion increased 3% sequentially, supported by improved activity across deepwater Sub-Saharan Africa and Europe, partially offset by lower activity in North Africa and Scandinavia.

Year over year, revenue declined 1%, as strong activity in Nigeria and Azerbaijan was more than offset by lower activity in North Africa, Europe and Scandinavia.

Middle East & Asia

Revenue in the Middle East & Asia of $3.23 billion increased 7% sequentially, driven by a rebound in Saudi Arabia, along with robust activity in East Asia, Egypt, Australia, United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

Year over year, revenue decreased 7%, as higher activity in East Asia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Oman and India was more than offset by significantly reduced activity in Saudi Arabia.

North America

Revenue in North America of $2.21 billion increased 4% sequentially, due to higher offshore activity driven by increased digital exploration sales, higher drilling activity and increased sales of production systems, while U.S. land revenue remained flat.

Year over year, revenue declined 4%, primarily due to the divestiture of the APS project in Canada in the second quarter of 2025 and a sharp reduction in U.S. land drilling activity, partially offset by growth in Data Center Solutions.

Fourth-Quarter Results by Division

Digital

(Stated in millions) Three Months Ended Change Dec. 31,

2025 Sept. 30,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Sequential Year-on-year Revenue International $593 $500 $503 19% 18% North America 229 156 200 47% 15% Other 3 2 2 n/m n/m $825 $658 $705 25% 17% Pretax operating income $280 $187 $242 50% 16% Pretax operating margin 34.0% 28.4% 34.4% 557 bps -39 bps Adjusted EBITDA* 346 215 289 61% 20% Adjusted EBITDA margin* 42.0% 32.7% 41.0% 929 bps 97 bps *These are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation in the section "Supplementary Information" for details. n/m = not meaningful

(Stated in millions) Three Months Ended Change Revenue Dec. 31,

2025 Sept. 30,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Sequential Year-on-year Platforms & Applications $291 $273 $301 7% -3% Digital Operations 162 131 79 23% 105% Digital Exploration 184 80 136 129% 35% Professional Services 188 174 189 8% 0% $825 $658 $705 25% 17% Digital fourth-quarter 2025 results include a full quarter of activity from ChampionX, which contributed $28 million of revenue while the third-quarter 2025 results include two months of activity from ChampionX, which contributed $20 million of revenue.

Digital revenue of $825 million increased 25% sequentially, driven by strong growth in Digital Exploration from year-end sales in the Gulf of America, Brazil and Angola, as well as robust increases in Digital Operations and Platforms & Applications.

Year on year, Digital revenue grew 17%, supported by solid gains in Digital Operations and higher Digital Exploration revenue.

ARR for the Digital Division as of December 31, 2025, was $1.0 billion, compared to $876 million as of December 31, 2024, a 15% increase year over year.

Digital pretax operating margin expanded 557 basis points sequentially to 34%, reflecting improved profitability from strong Digital Exploration activity, robust growth in Digital Operations and higher Platforms & Applications revenue.

Year on year, fourth-quarter pretax operating margin contracted slightly by 39 basis points due to an unfavorable mix in Digital Exploration sales.

Please refer to “Supplementary Information” (Question 11) for a description of the revenue categories comprising the Digital Division. For revenue, pretax operating income and adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2025 and 2024, see Question 12. For the definition of ARR, please refer to Question 13.

Reservoir Performance

(Stated in millions) Three Months Ended Change Dec. 31,

2025 Sept. 30,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Sequential Year-on-year Revenue International $1,596 $1,536 $1,669 4% -4% North America 146 143 139 2% 5% Other 6 3 2 n/m n/m $1,748 $1,682 $1,810 4% -3% Pretax operating income $342 $312 $370 10% -8% Pretax operating margin 19.6% 18.5% 20.5% 105 bps -89 bps Adjusted EBITDA* 456 422 468 8% -3% Adjusted EBITDA margin* 26.1% 25.1% 25.9% 100 bps 25 bps *These are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation in the section "Supplementary Information" for details. n/m = not meaningful

Reservoir Performance revenue of $1.75 billion increased 4% sequentially, driven by increased stimulation activity in the Middle East & Asia, higher intervention activity in Europe & Africa and increased evaluation activity in Latin America. Significant growth was recorded in Saudi Arabia, East Asia, Qatar, Indonesia and Guyana.

Year on year, revenue declined 3%, primarily due to reduced activity in Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Qatar, and Europe & Africa. These decreases were partially offset by robust activity in Argentina, Guyana, Kuwait and East Asia.

Reservoir Performance pretax operating margin of 20% expanded by 105 basis points sequentially, reflecting improved profitability in evaluation and intervention services as a result of higher uptake of premium technologies.

Year on year, pretax operating margin contracted by 89 basis points due to an unfavorable activity mix and pricing effects.

Well Construction

(Stated in millions) Three Months Ended Change Dec. 31,

2025 Sept. 30,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Sequential Year-on-year Revenue International $2,329 $2,371 $2,625 -2% -11% North America 556 527 583 6% -5% Other 64 69 59 n/m n/m $2,949 $2,967 $3,267 -1% -10% Pretax operating income $550 $558 $681 -1% -19% Pretax operating margin 18.7% 18.8% 20.8% -16 bps -219 bps Adjusted EBITDA* 719 728 841 -1% -14% Adjusted EBITDA margin* 24.4% 24.5% 25.8% -14 bps -136 bps *These are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation in the section "Supplementary Information" for details. n/m = not meaningful

