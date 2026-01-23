SLB Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results, Increases Dividend and Commits to Return More Than $4 Billion to Shareholders in 2026

- Fourth-quarter revenue of $9.75 billion increased 9% sequentially and 5% year on year
- Fourth-quarter GAAP EPS of $0.55 increased 10% sequentially and decreased 29% year on year
- Fourth-quarter EPS, excluding charges and credits, of $0.78 increased 13% sequentially and declined 15% year on year
- Fourth-quarter net income attributable to SLB of $824 million increased 12% sequentially and decreased 25% year on year
- Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $2.33 billion increased 13% sequentially and decreased 2% year on year
- Fourth-quarter cash flow from operations was $3.01 billion and free cash flow was $2.29 billion
- Board approved a 3.5% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.295 per share
- Full-year revenue of $35.71 billion decreased 2% year on year
- Full-year GAAP EPS of $2.35 decreased 24% year on year
- Full-year EPS, excluding charges and credits, of $2.93 decreased 14% year on year
- Full-year net income attributable to SLB of $3.37 billion decreased 24% year on year
- Full-year adjusted EBITDA of $8.46 billion decreased 7% year on year
- Full-year cash flow from operations was $6.49 billion and free cash flow was $4.11 billion, including $276 million of acquisition-related payments
Fourth-Quarter Results
|(Stated in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Change
|Dec. 31,
2025
|Sept. 30,
2025
|Dec. 31,
2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Revenue
$9,745
$8,928
$9,284
9%
5%
|Income before taxes - GAAP basis
$943
$1,000
$1,387
-6%
-32%
|Income before taxes margin - GAAP basis
9.7%
11.2%
14.9%
-153 bps
-526 bps
|Net income attributable to SLB - GAAP basis
$824
$739
$1,095
12%
-25%
|Diluted EPS - GAAP basis
$0.55
$0.50
$0.77
10%
-29%
|Adjusted EBITDA*
$2,331
$2,061
$2,382
13%
-2%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin*
23.9%
23.1%
25.7%
83 bps
-175 bps
|Pretax segment operating income*
$1,807
$1,626
$1,918
11%
-6%
|Pretax segment operating margin*
18.5%
18.2%
20.7%
33 bps
-211 bps
|Net income attributable to SLB, excluding charges & credits*
$1,179
$1,027
$1,311
15%
-10%
|Diluted EPS, excluding charges & credits*
$0.78
$0.69
$0.92
13%
-15%
|Revenue by Geography
|International
$7,453
$6,916
$7,483
8%
-
|North America
2,212
1,930
1,752
15%
26%
|Other
80
82
49
n/m
n/m
$9,745
$8,928
$9,284
9%
5%
|SLB acquired ChampionX during the third quarter of 2025. Fourth-quarter 2025 results reflect a full quarter of activity from the acquired ChampionX businesses, which contributed $879 million of revenue, $206 million of adjusted EBITDA and $155 million of pretax segment operating income. Third-quarter 2025 results reflect two months of activity from ChampionX businesses, which contributed $579 million of revenue, $139 million of adjusted EBITDA and $108 million of pretax segment operating income.
|Excluding the impact of this acquisition, SLB's fourth-quarter 2025 global revenue increased 6% sequentially and declined 4% year on year; international fourth-quarter 2025 revenue increased 7% sequentially and declined 4% year on year; and North America fourth-quarter 2025 revenue increased 6% sequentially and declined 7% year on year.
|*These are non-GAAP financial measures. See sections titled "Charges & Credits", "Divisions" and "Supplementary Information" for details.
|n/m = not meaningful
|(Stated in millions)
|Three Months Ended
|Change
|Dec. 31,
2025
|Sept. 30,
2025
|Dec. 31,
2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Revenue by Division
|Digital
$825
$658
$705
25%
17%
|Reservoir Performance
1,748
1,682
1,810
4%
-3%
|Well Construction
2,949
2,967
3,267
-1%
-10%
|Production Systems
4,078
3,474
3,127
17%
30%
|All Other
445
397
582
12%
-23%
|Eliminations
(300)
(250)
(207)
n/m
n/m
$9,745
$8,928
$9,284
9%
5%
|Pretax segment operating income
|Digital
$280
$187
$242
50%
16%
|Reservoir Performance
342
312
370
10%
-8%
|Well Construction
550
558
681
-1%
-19%
|Production Systems
664
559
509
19%
30%
|All Other
85
96
187
-12%
-55%
|Eliminations
(114)
(86)
(71)
n/m
n/m
$1,807
$1,626
$1,918
11%
-6%
|Pretax segment operating margin
|Digital
34.0%
28.4%
34.4%
557 bps
-39 bps
|Reservoir Performance
19.6%
18.5%
20.5%
105 bps
-89 bps
|Well Construction
18.7%
18.8%
20.8%
-16 bps
-219 bps
|Production Systems
16.3%
16.1%
16.3%
20 bps
-1 bps
|All Other
19.0%
24.2%
32.1%
-518 bps
-1,306 bps
|Eliminations
n/m
n/m
n/m
n/m
n/m
18.5%
18.2%
20.7%
33 bps
-211 bps
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Digital
$346
$215
$289
61%
20%
|Reservoir Performance
456
422
468
8%
-3%
|Well Construction
719
728
841
-1%
-14%
|Production Systems
815
690
598
18%
36%
|All Other
170
158
317
7%
-46%
|Eliminations
(41)
(13)
1
n/m
n/m
$2,466
$2,201
$2,514
12%
-2%
|Corporate & other
(136)
(139)
(132)
n/m
n/m
$2,331
$2,061
$2,382
13%
-2%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|Digital
42.0%
32.7%
41.0%
929 bps
97 bps
|Reservoir Performance
26.1%
25.1%
25.9%
100 bps
25 bps
|Well Construction
24.4%
24.5%
25.8%
-14 bps
-136 bps
|Production Systems
20.0%
19.9%
19.1%
13 bps
86 bps
|All Other
38.2%
39.9%
54.6%
-170 bps
-1,634 bps
|Eliminations
n/m
n/m
n/m
n/m
n/m
25.3%
24.6%
27.1%
66 bps
-178 bps
|Corporate & other
n/m
n/m
n/m
n/m
n/m
23.9%
23.1%
25.7%
83 bps
-175 bps
|Digital and Production Systems fourth-quarter 2025 results reflect a full quarter of activity from ChampionX, which contributed $28 million of Digital revenue and $874 million of Production Systems revenue. Third-quarter 2025 results reflect two months of activity from ChampionX, which contributed $20 million of Digital revenue and $575 million of Productions Systems revenue. Excluding the impact of this acquisition, Digital fourth-quarter 2025 revenue increased 25% sequentially and 13% year on year, while Production Systems revenue increased 11% sequentially and 2% year on year.
|n/m = not meaningful
Full-Year Results
|(Stated in millions, except per share amounts)
|Twelve Months Ended
|Dec. 31, 2025
|Dec. 31, 2024
|Change
|Revenue
$35,708
$36,289
-2%
|Income before taxes - GAAP basis
$4,291
$5,672
-24%
|Income before taxes margin - GAAP basis
12.0%
15.6%
-361 bps
|Net income attributable to SLB - GAAP basis
$3,374
$4,461
-24%
|Diluted EPS - GAAP basis
$2.35
$3.11
-24%
|Adjusted EBITDA*
$8,463
$9,070
-7%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin*
23.7%
25.0%
-129 bps
|Pretax segment operating income*
$6,574
$7,321
-10%
|Pretax segment operating margin*
18.4%
20.2%
-177 bps
|Net income attributable to SLB, excluding charges & credits*
$4,210
$4,888
-14%
|Diluted EPS, excluding charges & credits*
$2.93
$3.41
-14%
|Revenue by Geography
|International
$27,942
$29,415
-5%
|North America
7,515
6,680
12%
|Other
251
194
n/m
$35,708
$36,289
-2%
|SLB acquired ChampionX during the third quarter of 2025. The acquired business generated revenue of $1.46 billion during 2025. Excluding the impact of this acquisition, SLB's full-year 2025 revenue decreased 6% year on year; international full-year 2025 revenue decreased 6% year on year; and North America full-year 2025 revenue decreased 2% year on year.
|*These are non-GAAP financial measures. See sections titled "Charges & Credits", "Divisions", and "Supplementary Information" for details.
|n/m = not meaningful
|(Stated in millions)
|Twelve Months Ended
|Dec. 31, 2025
|Dec. 31, 2024
|Change
|Revenue by Division
|Digital
$2,660
$2,439
9%
|Reservoir Performance
6,820
7,177
-5%
|Well Construction
11,856
13,357
-11%
|Production Systems
13,325
11,935
12%
|All Other
1,987
2,117
-6%
|Eliminations
(940)
(736)
n/m
$35,708
$36,289
-2%
|Pretax Segment Operating Income
|Digital
$745
$612
22%
|Reservoir Performance
1,250
1,452
-14%
|Well Construction
2,248
2,826
-20%
|Production Systems
2,184
1,900
15%
|All Other
498
775
-36%
|Eliminations
(351)
(244)
n/m
$6,574
$7,321
-10%
|Pretax Segment Operating Margin
|Digital
28.0%
25.1%
|291 bps
|Reservoir Performance
18.3%
20.2%
|-191 bps
|Well Construction
19.0%
21.2%
|-220 bps
|Production Systems
16.4%
15.9%
|48 bps
|All Other
25.1%
36.6%
|-1,152 bps
|Eliminations
n/m
n/m
n/m
18.4%
20.2%
|-177 bps
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Digital
$928
$784
18%
|Reservoir Performance
1,685
1,841
-8%
|Well Construction
2,919
3,461
-16%
|Production Systems
2,648
2,243
18%
|All Other
880
1,271
-31%
|Eliminations
(65)
38
n/m
$8,995
$9,638
-7%
|Corporate & other
(532)
(568)
n/m
$8,463
$9,070
-7%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|Digital
34.9%
32.2%
|272 bps
|Reservoir Performance
24.7%
25.7%
|-95 bps
|Well Construction
24.6%
25.9%
|-129 bps
|Production Systems
19.9%
18.8%
|108 bps
|All Other
44.3%
60.0%
|-1,576 bps
|Eliminations
n/m
n/m
n/m
25.2%
26.6%
|-137 bps
|Corporate & other
n/m
n/m
n/m
23.7%
25.0%
|-129 bps
|SLB acquired ChampionX during the third quarter of 2025. The acquired business generated revenue of $1.46 billion during 2025. Excluding the impact of this acquisition, SLB's full-year 2025 revenue decreased 6% year on year; Digital full-year 2025 revenue increased 7% year on year; and Production Systems full-year 2025 revenue was flat year on year.
|n/m = not meaningful
|(Stated in millions)
|Twelve Months Ended
|Dec. 31, 2025
|Dec. 31, 2024
|Change
|Revenue by Geography
|North America
$7,515
$6,680
12%
|Latin America
6,152
6,719
-8%
|Europe & Africa*
9,572
9,670
-1%
|Middle East & Asia
12,218
13,026
-6%
|Other
251
194
n/m
$35,708
$36,289
-2%
|International
$27,942
$29,415
-5%
|North America
7,515
6,680
12%
|Other
251
194
n/m
$35,708
$36,289
-2%
|Pretax Segment Operating Income
|International
$5,428
$6,291
-14%
|North America
1,219
1,134
8%
|Other
(73)
(104)
n/m
$6,574
$7,321
-10%
|Pretax Segment Operating Income Margin
|International
19.4%
21.4%
-196 bps
|North America
16.2%
17.0%
-75 bps
|Other
n/m
n/m
n/m
18.4%
20.2%
-177 bps
|Adjusted EBITDA
|International
$7,008
$7,900
-11%
|North America
1,731
1,592
9%
|Other
256
146
n/m
$8,995
$9,638
-7%
|Corporate & other
(532)
(568)
n/m
$8,463
$9,070
-7%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|International
25.1%
26.9%
-178 bps
|North America
23.0%
23.8%
-81 bps
|Other
n/m
n/m
n/m
25.2%
26.6%
-137 bps
|Corporate & other
n/m
n/m
n/m
23.7%
25.0%
-129 bps
|*Includes Russia and the Caspian region
|n/m = not meaningful
Strong Fourth-Quarter Performance as Global Activity Stabilizes
“SLB concluded the year with very strong fourth-quarter results driven by Production Systems, Digital and Reservoir Performance,” said SLB Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch.
“Fourth-quarter revenue increased sequentially across all four geographies for the first time since the second quarter of 2024, reflecting stabilized global upstream activity. We saw revenue growth both in North America and international markets, further supported by an additional month of ChampionX revenue. Strong year-end product and digital sales in Latin America, the Middle East & Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa and offshore North America also contributed to this performance.
“Although 2025 presented a challenging backdrop for the industry — with lower commodity prices, geopolitical uncertainty and an oversupplied oil market — we continued to build resilience across our portfolio by accelerating our strategy. This included a growing emphasis on production and recovery, increased deployment of AI solutions, and the rapid expansion of our Data Center Solutions business.
“For the full year, lower upstream spending resulted in modest declines in revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin. Nevertheless, we delivered strong cash flow performance, generating $6.5 billion of cash flow from operations and $4.1 billion of free cash flow, enabling us to return $4.0 billion to shareholders. The addition of ChampionX activity and growth in the Digital and Data Center Solutions businesses mostly offset notable revenue declines in Saudi Arabia, Mexico and across Sub-Saharan Africa.
“As we move into 2026, we believe that the headwinds we experienced in key regions in 2025 are behind us. In particular, we expect rig activity in the Middle East to increase compared to today’s level, and our footprint in the region puts us in a strong position to benefit from this recovery,” Le Peuch said.
Industry is Prioritizing Production and Recovery
“As economics remain challenged, production and recovery activity is becoming a strategic priority for our customers in order to unlock incremental barrels at the lowest cost. This is translating into higher demand particularly for intervention services, artificial lift, production chemicals and SLB OneSubsea™.
“We have already benefited from the strategic addition of ChampionX, which contributed $1.5 billion in revenue with accretive margins for the Production Systems Division and the Core since the closing of the acquisition in July 2025. We expect the positive impact of ChampionX to continue to accelerate in 2026 as we capture further synergies and extend its leading capabilities into additional international markets,” Le Peuch said.
Digital and Data Center Solutions Creating Pathways for Growth
“Digital revenue increased 9% on a full-year basis with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% driven by significant uptake in Digital Operations as well as steady growth in Platforms & Applications as customers continued to invest in AI and automated solutions to improve performance and efficiency. As these solutions become increasingly intertwined with our customers’ operations, we were proud to see our Digital annualized recurring revenue (ARR) exceed $1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter which increased 15% year on year.
“Meanwhile, our Data Center Solutions business grew 121% year on year. This business is expanding rapidly as we strengthen strategic partnerships with hyperscalers to deliver modular data center manufacturing solutions.
“We expect that Data Center Solutions will be our fastest growing business for years to come, and Digital will continue to grow at highly accretive margins. Both present differentiated growth opportunities for SLB in 2026 and beyond,” said Le Peuch.
Returns to Shareholders to Exceed $4 Billion in 2026
“SLB has consistently proven that the unique strengths of our portfolio enable us to create differentiated value and generate significant cash flow in varied market conditions.
“As we move through the year, we anticipate that activity will gradually improve in the key markets where we operate, giving us the confidence that we will generate strong cash flows, once again, in 2026.
“Aligned with our clear priority to create value for investors, we are committed to returning more than $4 billion to shareholders in 2026 through dividends and share repurchases, and we are starting the year with an increase of 3.5% to our quarterly dividend as approved by our Board of Directors,” Le Peuch concluded.
Other Events
For the full year of 2025, SLB repurchased a total of 60 million shares of its common stock for a total purchase price of $2.41 billion.
On January 22, 2026, SLB’s Board of Directors approved a 3.5% increase in quarterly cash dividend from $0.285 per share of outstanding common stock to $0.295 per share, beginning with the dividend payable on April 2, 2026, to stockholders of record on February 11, 2026.
Fourth-Quarter Revenue by Geographical Area
Fourth-quarter revenue of $9.75 billion increased 9% sequentially with international revenue increasing 8% and North America revenue increasing 15%. These results reflect a full quarter of activity from the acquired ChampionX businesses, which contributed $879 million of revenue, consisting of $583 million in North America and $266 million in the international markets. Third-quarter 2025 revenue reflects two months of activity from ChampionX, which contributed revenue of $579 million, consisting of $387 million in North America and $171 million in the international markets.
Excluding the impact of this acquisition, international fourth-quarter 2025 revenue increased 7% and North America fourth-quarter 2025 revenue increased 6% sequentially. Fourth-quarter revenue increased sequentially across all geographical areas for the first time since the second quarter of 2024 as global upstream markets have stabilized. Organic sequential revenue growth both in North America and in the international markets was driven by higher offshore activity and strong year-end product and digital sales, most notably in Latin America, the Middle East & Asia, across Sub-Saharan Africa and in the Gulf of America.
|(Stated in millions)
|As reported
|Three Months Ended
|Change
|Dec. 31,
2025
|Sept. 30,
2025
|Dec. 31,
2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|North America
$2,212
$1,930
$1,752
15%
26%
|Latin America
1,684
1,482
1,634
14%
3%
|Europe & Africa*
2,534
2,434
2,472
4%
3%
|Middle East & Asia
3,234
3,000
3,376
8%
-4%
|Eliminations & other
81
82
50
n/m
n/m
$9,745
$8,928
$9,284
9%
5%
|International
$7,453
$6,916
$7,483
8%
0%
|North America
$2,212
$1,930
$1,752
15%
26%
|*Includes Russia and the Caspian region
|n/m = not meaningful
The following table and commentary are presented on a pro forma basis assuming that ChampionX was acquired on January 1, 2024.
|(Stated in millions)
|Pro forma
|Three Months Ended
|Change
|Dec. 31,
2025
|Sept. 30,
2025
|Dec. 31,
2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|North America
$2,212
$2,134
$2,298
4%
-4%
|Latin America
1,684
1,507
1,704
12%
-1%
|Europe & Africa*
2,534
2,462
2,563
3%
-1%
|Middle East & Asia
3,234
3,032
3,490
7%
-7%
|Eliminations & other
81
94
89
n/m
n/m
$9,745
$9,229
$10,144
6%
-4%
|International
$7,453
$7,001
$7,757
6%
-4%
|North America
$2,212
$2,134
$2,298
4%
-4%
|*Includes Russia and the Caspian region
|n/m = not meaningful
International
Latin America
Revenue in Latin America of $1.68 billion increased 12% sequentially, driven by increased sales of completions and subsea production systems in Brazil, as well as the resumption of production in the Asset Peformance Solutions (APS) projects in Ecuador following the prior quarter’s pipeline-related disruption.
Year over year, revenue declined 1%, primarily due to a significant reduction in land activity in Mexico, almost fully offset by increased offshore activity in Guyana and robust hydraulic fracturing activity in Argentina.
Europe & Africa
Revenue in Europe & Africa of $2.53 billion increased 3% sequentially, supported by improved activity across deepwater Sub-Saharan Africa and Europe, partially offset by lower activity in North Africa and Scandinavia.
Year over year, revenue declined 1%, as strong activity in Nigeria and Azerbaijan was more than offset by lower activity in North Africa, Europe and Scandinavia.
Middle East & Asia
Revenue in the Middle East & Asia of $3.23 billion increased 7% sequentially, driven by a rebound in Saudi Arabia, along with robust activity in East Asia, Egypt, Australia, United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.
Year over year, revenue decreased 7%, as higher activity in East Asia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Oman and India was more than offset by significantly reduced activity in Saudi Arabia.
North America
Revenue in North America of $2.21 billion increased 4% sequentially, due to higher offshore activity driven by increased digital exploration sales, higher drilling activity and increased sales of production systems, while U.S. land revenue remained flat.
Year over year, revenue declined 4%, primarily due to the divestiture of the APS project in Canada in the second quarter of 2025 and a sharp reduction in U.S. land drilling activity, partially offset by growth in Data Center Solutions.
Fourth-Quarter Results by Division
Digital
|(Stated in millions)
|Three Months Ended
|Change
|Dec. 31,
2025
|Sept. 30,
2025
|Dec. 31,
2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Revenue
|International
$593
$500
$503
19%
18%
|North America
229
156
200
47%
15%
|Other
3
2
2
n/m
n/m
$825
$658
$705
25%
17%
Pretax operating income
$280
$187
$242
50%
16%
|Pretax operating margin
34.0%
28.4%
34.4%
557 bps
-39 bps
|Adjusted EBITDA*
346
215
289
61%
20%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin*
42.0%
32.7%
41.0%
929 bps
97 bps
|*These are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation in the section "Supplementary Information" for details.
|n/m = not meaningful
|(Stated in millions)
|Three Months Ended
|Change
|Revenue
|Dec. 31,
2025
|Sept. 30,
2025
|Dec. 31,
2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Platforms & Applications
$291
$273
$301
7%
-3%
|Digital Operations
162
131
79
23%
105%
|Digital Exploration
184
80
136
129%
35%
|Professional Services
188
174
189
8%
0%
$825
$658
$705
25%
17%
Digital fourth-quarter 2025 results include a full quarter of activity from ChampionX, which contributed $28 million of revenue while the third-quarter 2025 results include two months of activity from ChampionX, which contributed $20 million of revenue.
Digital revenue of $825 million increased 25% sequentially, driven by strong growth in Digital Exploration from year-end sales in the Gulf of America, Brazil and Angola, as well as robust increases in Digital Operations and Platforms & Applications.
Year on year, Digital revenue grew 17%, supported by solid gains in Digital Operations and higher Digital Exploration revenue.
ARR for the Digital Division as of December 31, 2025, was $1.0 billion, compared to $876 million as of December 31, 2024, a 15% increase year over year.
Digital pretax operating margin expanded 557 basis points sequentially to 34%, reflecting improved profitability from strong Digital Exploration activity, robust growth in Digital Operations and higher Platforms & Applications revenue.
Year on year, fourth-quarter pretax operating margin contracted slightly by 39 basis points due to an unfavorable mix in Digital Exploration sales.
Please refer to “Supplementary Information” (Question 11) for a description of the revenue categories comprising the Digital Division. For revenue, pretax operating income and adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2025 and 2024, see Question 12. For the definition of ARR, please refer to Question 13.
Reservoir Performance
|(Stated in millions)
|Three Months Ended
|Change
|Dec. 31,
2025
|Sept. 30,
2025
|Dec. 31,
2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Revenue
|International
$1,596
$1,536
$1,669
4%
-4%
|North America
146
143
139
2%
5%
|Other
6
3
2
n/m
n/m
$1,748
$1,682
$1,810
4%
-3%
|Pretax operating income
$342
$312
$370
10%
-8%
|Pretax operating margin
19.6%
18.5%
20.5%
105 bps
-89 bps
|Adjusted EBITDA*
456
422
468
8%
-3%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin*
26.1%
25.1%
25.9%
100 bps
25 bps
|*These are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation in the section "Supplementary Information" for details.
|n/m = not meaningful
Reservoir Performance revenue of $1.75 billion increased 4% sequentially, driven by increased stimulation activity in the Middle East & Asia, higher intervention activity in Europe & Africa and increased evaluation activity in Latin America. Significant growth was recorded in Saudi Arabia, East Asia, Qatar, Indonesia and Guyana.
Year on year, revenue declined 3%, primarily due to reduced activity in Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Qatar, and Europe & Africa. These decreases were partially offset by robust activity in Argentina, Guyana, Kuwait and East Asia.
Reservoir Performance pretax operating margin of 20% expanded by 105 basis points sequentially, reflecting improved profitability in evaluation and intervention services as a result of higher uptake of premium technologies.
Year on year, pretax operating margin contracted by 89 basis points due to an unfavorable activity mix and pricing effects.
Well Construction
|(Stated in millions)
|Three Months Ended
|Change
|Dec. 31,
2025
|Sept. 30,
2025
|Dec. 31,
2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Revenue
|International
$2,329
$2,371
$2,625
-2%
-11%
|North America
556
527
583
6%
-5%
|Other
64
69
59
n/m
n/m
$2,949
$2,967
$3,267
-1%
-10%
|Pretax operating income
$550
$558
$681
-1%
-19%
|Pretax operating margin
18.7%
18.8%
20.8%
-16 bps
-219 bps
|Adjusted EBITDA*
719
728
841
-1%
-14%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin*
24.4%
24.5%
25.8%
-14 bps
-136 bps
|*These are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation in the section "Supplementary Information" for details.
|n/m = not meaningful
