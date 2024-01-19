SLB Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results and Raises Quarterly Dividend by 10%

Fourth-quarter revenue of $8.99 billion increased 8% sequentially and 14% year on year

Fourth-quarter GAAP EPS of $0.77 decreased 1% sequentially and increased 4% year on year

Fourth-quarter EPS, excluding charges and credits, of $0.86 increased 10% sequentially and 21% year on year

Fourth-quarter cash flow from operations was $3.02 billion and free cash flow was $2.28 billion

Board approved a 10% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.275 per share

Full-year revenue of $33.14 billion increased 18% year on year

Full-year GAAP EPS of $2.91 increased 22% year on year

Full-year EPS, excluding charges and credits, of $2.98 increased 37% year on year

Full-year net income attributable to SLB of $4.20 billion increased 22% year on year

Full-year adjusted EBITDA of $8.11 billion increased 25% year on year

Full-year cash flow from operations was $6.64 billion and free cash flow was $4.04 billion

Fourth-Quarter Results

(Stated in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Change Dec. 31,

2023 Sept. 30,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sequential Year-on-year Revenue $8,990 $8,310 $7,879 8% 14% Income before taxes – GAAP basis $1,433 $1,395 $1,347 3% 6% Income before taxes margin – GAAP basis 15.9% 16.8% 17.1% -85 bps -116 bps Net income attributable to SLB – GAAP basis $1,113 $1,123 $1,065 -1% 4% Diluted EPS – GAAP basis $0.77 $0.78 $0.74 -1% 4% Adjusted EBITDA* $2,277 $2,081 $1,921 9% 19% Adjusted EBITDA margin* 25.3% 25.0% 24.4% 29 bps 95 bps Pretax segment operating income* $1,868 $1,683 $1,557 11% 20% Pretax segment operating margin* 20.8% 20.3% 19.8% 52 bps 101 bps Net income attributable to SLB, excluding charges & credits* $1,242 $1,123 $1,026 11% 21% Diluted EPS, excluding charges & credits* $0.86 $0.78 $0.71 10% 21% Revenue by Geography International $7,293 $6,614 $6,194 10% 18% North America 1,641 1,643 1,633 – – Other 56 53 52 n/m n/m $8,990 $8,310 $7,879 8% 14%

*These are non-GAAP financial measures. See sections titled “Divisions” and “Supplementary Information” for details. n/m = not meaningful

(Stated in millions) Three Months Ended Change Dec. 31,

2023 Sept. 30,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sequential Year-on-year Revenue by Division Digital & Integration $1,049 $982 $1,012 7% 4% Reservoir Performance 1,735 1,680 1,554 3% 12% Well Construction 3,426 3,430 3,229 0% 6% Production Systems 2,944 2,367 2,215 24% 33% Other (164) (149) (131) n/m n/m $8,990 $8,310 $7,879 8% 14% Pretax Operating Income by Division Digital & Integration $356 $314 $382 13% -7% Reservoir Performance 371 344 282 8% 31% Well Construction 770 759 679 1% 13% Production Systems 442 319 238 38% 85% Other (71) (53) (24) n/m n/m $1,868 $1,683 $1,557 11% 20% Pretax Operating Margin by Division Digital & Integration 34.0% 32.0% 37.7% 197 bps -375 bps Reservoir Performance 21.4% 20.5% 18.2% 88 bps 319 bps Well Construction 22.5% 22.1% 21.0% 35 bps 143 bps Production Systems 15.0% 13.5% 10.8% 153 bps 426 bps Other n/m n/m n/m n/m n/m 20.8% 20.3% 19.8% 52 bps 101 bps n/m = not meaningful

Full-Year Results

(Stated in millions, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Change Revenue $33,135 $28,091 18% Income before taxes – GAAP basis $5,282 $4,271 24% Income before taxes margin – GAAP basis 15.9% 15.2% 74 bps Net income attributable to SLB – GAAP basis $4,203 $3,441 22% Diluted EPS – GAAP basis $2.91 $2.39 22% Adjusted EBITDA* $8,107 $6,462 25% Adjusted EBITDA margin* 24.5% 23.0% 147 bps Pretax segment operating income* $6,523 $5,011 30% Pretax segment operating margin* 19.7% 17.8% 185 bps Net income attributable to SLB, excluding charges & credits* $4,305 $3,138 37% Diluted EPS, excluding charges & credits* $2.98 $2.18 37% Revenue by Geography International $26,188 $21,895 20% North America 6,727 5,995 12% Other 220 201 n/m $33,135 $28,091 18%

*These are non-GAAP financial measures. See sections titled “Charges & Credits”, “Divisions”, and “Supplemental Information” for details. n/m = not meaningful

(Stated in millions) Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Change Revenue by Division Digital & Integration $3,871 $3,725 4% Reservoir Performance 6,561 5,553 18% Well Construction 13,478 11,397 18% Production Systems 9,831 7,862 25% Other (606) (446) n/m $33,135 $28,091 18% Pretax Segment Operating Income Digital & Integration $1,257 $1,357 -7% Reservoir Performance 1,263 881 43% Well Construction 2,932 2,202 33% Production Systems 1,245 748 66% Other (174) (177) n/m $6,523 $5,011 30% Pretax Segment Operating Margin Digital & Integration 32.5% 36.4% -397 bps Reservoir Performance 19.2% 15.9% 338 bps Well Construction 21.8% 19.3% 243 bps Production Systems 12.7% 9.5% 315 bps Other n/m n/m n/m 19.7% 17.8% 185 bps Adjusted EBITDA Digital & Integration $1,847 $1,872 -1% Reservoir Performance 1,646 1,233 33% Well Construction 3,514 2,701 30% Production Systems 1,569 1,047 50% Other 102 95 n/m $8,678 $6,948 25% Corporate & other (571) (486) n/m $8,107 $6,462 25% Adjusted EBITDA Margin Digital & Integration 47.7% 50.3% -255 bps Reservoir Performance 25.1% 22.2% 287 bps Well Construction 26.1% 23.7% 237 bps Production Systems 16.0% 13.3% 264 bps Other n/m n/m n/m 26.2% 24.7% 146 bps Corporate & other n/m n/m n/m 24.5% 23.0% 147 bps n/m = not meaningful (Stated in millions) Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Change Revenue by Geography North America $6,727 $5,995 12% Latin America 6,645 5,661 17% Europe & Africa* 8,524 7,201 18% Middle East & Asia 11,019 9,033 22% Other 220 201 n/m $33,135 $28,091 18% International $26,188 $21,895 20% North America 6,727 5,995 12% Other 220 201 n/m $33,135 $28,091 18% Pretax Segment Operating Income International $5,486 $4,063 35% North America 1,157 1,106 5% Other (120) (158) n/m $6,523 $5,011 30% Pretax Segment Operating Income Margin International 20.9% 18.6% 239 bps North America 17.2% 18.4% -124 bps Other n/m n/m n/m 19.7% 17.8% 185 bps Adjusted EBITDA International $6,988 $5,425 29% North America 1,559 1,470 6% Other 131 53 n/m $8,678 $6,948 25% Corporate & other (571) (486) n/m $8,107 $6,462 25% Adjusted EBITDA Margin International 26.7% 24.8% 191 bps North America 23.2% 24.5% -135 bps Other n/m n/m n/m 26.2% 24.7% 146 bps Corporate & other n/m n/m n/m 24.5% 23.0% 147 bps

*Includes Russia and the Caspian region n/m = not meaningful

Impressive Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Performance

SLB CEO Olivier Le Peuch commented, “We have concluded a remarkable year marked by widespread revenue growth, margin expansion, and exceptional free cash flow. Year on year, we grew revenue and EBITDA 18% and 25%, respectively, and we delivered $4.0 billion of free cash flow—allowing us to reduce net debt by $1.4 billion and return $2.0 billion to shareholders this year through dividends and stock repurchases. These results showcase our continued ability to deliver superior earnings, generate impressive cash flows, and maintain a strong balance sheet.

“Sequentially, fourth-quarter revenue rose 8%, EPS (excluding charges and credits) increased 10% to $0.86, and adjusted EBITDA margins reached another cycle high. Notably, the acquired Aker subsea business accounted for approximately 70% of the sequential revenue growth, while the legacy portfolio continued its growth trajectory in the international markets.

“Compared to the same quarter last year, international revenue outpaced North America, growing 18% while North America was relatively flat. Excluding the acquired Aker subsea business, international revenue grew 10% year on year, marking the 10th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Our global pretax segment operating margin increased year on year for the 12th consecutive quarter, and we exited the year with a quarterly international margin reaching a new high in the cycle.”

A Remarkable Year of Broad, Resilient, and Durable Growth

“We concluded the year with 37% growth in EPS (excluding charges and credits) and expanded adjusted EBITDA margin by 147 basis points (bps). Additionally, we generated $6.64 billion in cash flow from operations and delivered return on capital employed (ROCE) of 16%, the highest level since 2014—a result of our returns-focused strategy.

“Our strong full-year performance was fueled by substantial international growth, with approximately 90% of our international GeoUnits posting year-on-year increases, complemented by sustained performance in North America.

“International revenue grew 20% year on year—by more than $4 billion—and pretax segment operating margins expanded by 239 bps. Notably, we achieved our highest-ever revenue in the Middle East, led by impressive growth in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt & East Mediterranean GeoUnits.

“In the offshore basins, we benefited from long-cycle developments, capacity expansions, and exploration and appraisal activities with remarkable growth in Brazil and Angola and very solid increases in the US Gulf of Mexico, Guyana, and Norway.

“In North America, while activity moderated as expected in the second half of the year, revenue increased by 12% year on year, outpacing the rig count. This outperformance was driven by our technology-leveraged portfolio in both US land and the US Gulf of Mexico.

“On a divisional basis, our Core business—comprising Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems—accelerated, growing revenue 20% year on year and expanding pretax segment operating margin 277 bps.

“Digital & Integration revenue increased 4% year on year. This was led by Digital, which continued strong growth momentum, delivering more than $2 billion in revenue while APS revenue declined. Our success in Digital was driven by further adoption of Delfi™ technology and customers embracing our connected and autonomous drilling, data, and AI solutions.

“We also saw continued adoption of our Transition Technologies™ portfolio as customers look to enhance efficiency and reduce emissions. The imperative to operate more sustainably is translating into tangible investments by our customers, resulting in the portfolio generating more than $1.0 billion of revenue.

“We are also very pleased to see our strategic focus on customer centricity continue to translate into customer satisfaction, with our performance and value creation achieving recognition in various industry surveys.

“I am extremely proud of our full-year results, and I would like to thank the entire SLB team for delivering this outstanding performance.”

Further International Growth and Shareholder Returns Ahead

“As global energy demand continues to increase, international production is expected to play a key role in meeting supply through the end of the decade. Notably, we anticipate record investment levels in the Middle East extending beyond 2025, with significant expansion in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, and Kuwait. Offshore remains another distinct attribute of this durable growth cycle, serving as an important source for production growth and capacity additions, and we expect strong activity to continue in Brazil, West Africa, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

“In the international environment, despite elevated geopolitical tensions in various regions, we do not anticipate a significant impact on the sector’s overall activity, absent any escalation. Furthermore, we expect the long-cycle investments across the Middle East, global offshore, and gas resource plays to be largely decoupled from short-term commodity price fluctuations.

“In 2024, we will experience another year of strong growth driven by the international markets. Benefiting from these market dynamics, we foresee further growth led by Production Systems, strengthened by the additional subsea opportunities from our OneSubsea joint venture. Sustained momentum is expected in Reservoir Performance, accompanied by increased activity in Well Construction. Additionally, we expect continued customer adoption of our Digital business, particularly in our new technology platforms.

“Our performance and returns-focused strategy, combined with our differentiated market positioning and digital capabilities, will drive profitable growth and further margin expansion, setting a strong foundation for long-term outperformance.

“With confidence in the strength and longevity of the cycle and visibility into sustained strong cash flows, we are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved a 10% increase to our quarterly dividend. Additionally, we plan to increase share repurchases in 2024, visibly enhancing returns to shareholders for the full year.

“With a clear strategy, a uniquely positioned portfolio, and the right team in place, we look forward to delivering value for our customers and our shareholders in the years ahead.”

Other Events

During the quarter, SLB repurchased 1.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $54.46 per share for a total purchase price of $100 million.

On January 18, 2024, SLB’s Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in SLB’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.250 per share of outstanding common stock to $0.275 per share, beginning with the dividend payable on April 4, 2024, to stockholders of record on February 7, 2024.

Fourth-Quarter Revenue by Geographical Area

(Stated in millions) Three Months Ended Change Dec. 31,

2023 Sept. 30,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sequential Year-on-year North America $1,641 $1,643 $1,633 – – Latin America 1,722 1,681 1,619 2% 6% Europe & Africa* 2,429 2,091 2,067 16% 18% Middle East & Asia 3,141 2,842 2,508 11% 25% Eliminations & other 57 53 53 n/m n/m $8,990 $8,310 $7,879 8% 14% International $7,292 $6,614 $6,194 10% 18% North America $1,641 $1,643 $1,633 – –

*Includes Russia and the Caspian region n/m = not meaningful

International

Revenue in Latin America of $1.72 billion increased 2% sequentially due mainly to the Aker subsea acquisition driving growth in Brazil. Year on year, fourth-quarter revenue grew 6%, fueled by heightened sales of production systems and the impact of the acquired Aker subsea business. Increased intervention, stimulation, and drilling activity in Argentina also contributed to the year-on-year revenue growth.

Europe & Africa revenue of $2.43 billion increased 16% sequentially mainly driven by the acquired Aker subsea business, which accounted for most of the sequential revenue growth, primarily in Scandinavia. The growth was further boosted by intensified offshore exploration, drilling, and production activity in the Angola, Central & East Africa GeoUnit. Year on year, fourth-quarter revenue grew 18%, with revenue offshore Africa nearly doubling, driven by heightened exploration, drilling, and production activities. The Aker subsea business in the Scandinavia GeoUnit also contributed to the year-on-year revenue surge, offset in part by reduced revenue in Russia.

Revenue in the Middle East & Asia of $3.14 billion increased 11% sequentially fueled by robust activity growth in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt & East Mediterranean, East Asia, and Oman GeoUnits. This increase was driven by higher drilling, intervention, stimulation, and evaluation activity, both on land and offshore. Year on year, fourth-quarter revenue increased 25%, propelled by significant growth in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt & East Mediterranean, Kuwait, Oman, and East Asia GeoUnits.

North America

North America revenue of $1.64 billion was flat sequentially as reduced drilling activity in US land and Canada was offset by higher offshore revenue in the US Gulf of Mexico. Offshore revenue increased as a result of higher subsea production systems sales and the acquisition of the Aker subsea business. Year on year, North America revenue was flat as reduced drilling activity in US land and lower APS project revenue in Canada were offset by higher revenue offshore.

Fourth-Quarter Results by Division

Digital & Integration

(Stated in millions) Three Months Ended Change Dec. 31,

2023 Sept. 30,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sequential Year-on-year Revenue International $790 $737 $723 7% 9% North America 257 242 288 6% -11% Other 2 3 1 n/m n/m $1,049 $982 $1,012 7% 4% Pretax operating income $356 $314 $382 13% -7% Pretax operating margin 34.0% 32.0% 37.7% 197 bps -375 bps n/m = not meaningful

Digital & Integration revenue of $1.05 billion increased 7% sequentially due to increased Digital revenue across all areas led by the Middle East & Asia and Europe & Africa, including higher exploration data sales in North America. Year on year, revenue increased 4% due to strong international growth in Digital revenue despite lower exploration data sales in the US Gulf of Mexico, due to licensing round delays, partially offset by lower APS revenue in Canada.

Digital & Integration pretax operating margin of 34% expanded 197 bps sequentially due to improved profitability in Digital. Year on year, pretax operating margin decreased 375 bps due to reduced profitability in APS, which was impacted by lower commodity prices in Canada.

Reservoir Performance

(Stated in millions) Three Months Ended Change Dec. 31,

2023 Sept. 30,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sequential Year-on-year Revenue International $1,611 $1,554 $1,430 4% 13% North America 123 125 123 -2% 0% Other 1 1 1 n/m n/m $1,735 $1,680 $1,554 3% 12% Pretax operating income $371 $344 $282 8% 31% Pretax operating margin 21.4% 20.5% 18.2% 88 bps 319 bps n/m = not meaningful

Reservoir Performance revenue of $1.73 billion grew 3% sequentially primarily due to increased stimulation, intervention, and evaluation activity internationally, mainly in the Middle East and Africa. Strong growth occurred in Qatar and Saudi Arabia on higher evaluation and stimulation activity, respectively.

Year on year, revenue increased 12% across all international areas, led by the Middle East & Asia and supported by higher evaluation, intervention, and stimulation activity.

Reservoir Performance pretax operating margin of 21% expanded 88 bps sequentially and 319 bps year on year, representing the highest level of pretax operating margin in this cycle. These increases were primarily driven by higher activity, pricing, and improved operating leverage across evaluation and stimulation. New technology deployment also contributed to the margin expansion, particularly in the Middle East and Europe.

Well Construction

(Stated in millions) Three Months Ended Change Dec. 31,

2023 Sept. 30,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sequential Year-on-year Revenue International $2,748 $2,707 $2,522 2% 9% North America 614 663 652 -7% -6% Other 64 60 55 n/m n/m $3,426 $3,430 $3,229 – 6% Pretax operating income $770 $759 $679 1% 13% Pretax operating margin 22.5% 22.1% 21.0% 35 bps 143 bps n/m = not meaningful

Well Construction revenue of $3.43 billion was flat sequentially with international growth being offset by a decline in North America revenue. International revenue increased 2% driven primarily by strong growth in the Middle East & Asia and Africa. Year on year, revenue increased 6%, driven by strong growth in the Middle East & Asia and Africa due to very strong measurements, fluids, and equipment sales activity. This increase was partially offset by declines in North America, Latin America, and Russia.

Well Construction pretax operating margin of 22% expanded 35 bps sequentially driven by improved profitability from increased activity in the Middle East & Asia and Africa. This was partially offset by the decline in activity in North America and the onset of seasonal effects in the Northern Hemisphere. Year on year, pretax operating margin expanded 143 bps with profitability improving in measurements and fluids as a result of higher activity in the Middle East & Asia and Africa.

Production Systems

(Stated in millions) Three Months Ended Change Dec. 31,



2023 Sept. 30,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sequential Year-on-year Revenue International $2,276 $1,740 $1,638 31% 39% North America 666 626 575 6% 16% Other 2 1 2 n/m n/m $2,944 $2,367 $2,215 24% 33% Pretax operating income $442 $319 $238 38% 85% Pretax operating margin 15.0% 13.5% 10.8% 153 bps 426 bps n/m = not meaningful

Production Systems revenue of $2.94 billion increased 24% sequentially and 33% year on year, mainly due to the acquired Aker subsea business. Excluding the acquired Aker subsea business, revenue grew 4% sequentially and 11% year on year driven by strong international sales. Organic sequential growth was due to strong international sales of midstream, artificial lift, and subsea production systems, partially offset by reduced sales of completions. Organic year-on-year growth was driven by strong international sales of subsea production systems, completions, and artificial lift.

Production Systems pretax operating margin expanded 153 bps sequentially to 15%, its highest level in this cycle. The expansion was driven primarily by higher sales of midstream, artificial lift, and subsea production systems. Year on year, pretax operating margin expanded 426 bps led by improved profitability in completions, surface production systems, artificial lift, and subsea production systems and driven by an improved activity mix, pricing, and the easing of supply chain constraints.

Quarterly Highlights

CORE

Contract Awards

SLB continues to win new contract awards that align with SLB’s core strengths, particularly in the international and offshore basins. Notable highlights include the following:

In Canada, offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, Cenovus Energy awarded SLB a five-year contract for well construction and associated services. SLB will provide drilling and completion fluid work in the West White Rose field.



In Mexico, SLB was awarded two contracts covering a period of more than two years for our main customer in Mexico. The first contract is for wellheads and trees and the second is for mudline systems.



In Argentina, Energía Argentina awarded SLB a contract for valves for the Presidente Nestor Kirchner (GPNK) gas pipeline. The GPNK pipeline will increase the gas transport capacity from the Vaca Muerta gas field to consumption centers in northern Argentina. Additionally, due to strong performance, Energía Argentina awarded SLB an extension of the current contract for the northern gas pipeline reversion. The pipeline will replace 2.4 billion cubic meters per year of imported liquified natural gas and liquid fuels with Argentine fuels.



In Libya, Repsol awarded SLB and partner National Oil Wells Drilling & Workover Company a contract for integrated well construction services. The contract scope includes project management and all drilling and well testing services, including SLB core and rig services and products. The contract is for two exploration wells plus one optional well. SLB will deploy its integration expertise and technology workflows with the objective of de-risking the exploration well delivery and improving the exploration and appraisal success rate for Repsol.



Also in Libya, Nafusah awarded SLB a three-year contract for the engineering, procurement, and commissioning (EPC), as well as startup and operations of an early production facility using one of SLB’s Production ExPRESS™ rapid production response solutions. Located in North Hamada Area 47, the project will be capable of processing up to 10,000 barrels of fluid per day. The Production ExPRESS design is a fit-for-purpose mobile and efficient solution that will allow Nafusah to acquire additional reservoir information and fast-track hydrocarbon production with a reduced capex over the additional EPC project’s design while preserving cash flow and continuous well deliverability.

