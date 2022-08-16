Home Business Wire SkyWater Technology Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

SkyWater Technology Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in Q3:

3rd Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1×1 Conference

August 24, 2022

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

Chicago, IL

August 30 – 31, 2022

The presentation material utilized during each investor conference will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at https://ir.skywatertechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S. investor-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a ServiceSM model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

Contacts

SkyWater Investor Contact: Claire McAdams | claire@headgatepartners.com

SkyWater Media Contact: Lauri Julian | media@skywatertechnology.com

Articoli correlati

Dallas-Based Two Roads Consulting Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List for Second Year, Demonstrating Continued Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#inc5000--Two Roads Consulting, a local Dallas-based management consulting firm, has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list...
Continua a leggere

ShipCalm Names New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Company Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
Expansion to Meet Increased Global Demand for E-Commerce CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the direct-to-consumer craze continues to explode, digitally native brands...
Continua a leggere

EA Elektro-Automatik Opens New Technology and Training Center in Detroit

Business Wire Business Wire -
EA Elektro-Automatik’s new Michigan facility offers on-site training and high-power testing to nearby automotive engineering community and other regional...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Dallas-Based Two Roads Consulting Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List for Second Year, Demonstrating...

Business Wire