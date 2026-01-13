Skysense Implements the Largest Airport Microgrid in Puerto Rico

It will have an installed capacity of 2,000 kWp of clean energy generation and a 500 kWh BESS energy storage system.

The airport terminal will invest USD 14 million in the project.

The system will be connected to the island’s power grid in the first quarter of 2026.

MEXICO CITY & SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BESS--Skysense, a company specialized in large-scale energy and microgrid solutions, is advancing the implementation of the largest airport microgrid in Puerto Rico, a strategic project for the Caribbean that strengthens the energy reliability of critical infrastructure through photovoltaic generation and battery energy storage.

The solution, developed for the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, includes an installed capacity of 2,000 kWp and a 500 kWh BESS system, with an investment of USD 14 million. The project will deliver significant operational savings starting in its first year of operation.

The project, which is scheduled to be connected to the island’s electric grid in the first quarter of 2026, sets a regional benchmark for the adoption of advanced microgrids in the transportation sector, at a time when energy resilience is critical for island economies and high-demand airport systems.

Among the challenges addressed during the project’s development was the integration of existing civil infrastructure with the photovoltaic system, particularly the installation and reinforcement of steel columns, as well as the interconnection of the system to the airport’s ring-type electrical grid—a configuration that requires high technical and safety standards.

In addition to the economic cost savings that photovoltaic generation will provide to the airport terminal, Francisco Cervantes, Chief Commercial Officer of Skysense, explained that the battery system will contribute to energy stability through frequency regulation services, which are essential for infrastructure with continuous operations.

Once operational, the system will become the largest microgrid installed at an airport in Puerto Rico, with a connection at 4,170 volts, setting a precedent for the adoption of advanced energy solutions in the island’s transportation sector.

