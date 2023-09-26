SkyHive and Skillcentrix Announce Partnership to Accelerate Workday Customers’ Transition from Jobs-based to Skills-based Workforces

Collaboration builds on each organization’s existing Workday relationships

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyHive®, a recognized innovator in generative AI applications that helps companies, governments, and communities reskill and futureproof their workforces, today announces it has partnered with Skillcentrix, the only consultancy to focus solely on Workday customers and their talent lifecycle.





Skillcentrix, a Workday-certified AMS partner, will advise Workday customers as they implement SkyHive’s workforce intelligence platform, which is backed by leading-edge AI. Skillcentrix will also support SkyHive staff through their ongoing engagement with customers, with a view to optimizing customer outcomes as they transition from jobs-based to skills-based organizations.

“ We are thrilled to partner with Skillcentrix,” says SkyHive Founder and CEO Sean Hinton. “ Our organizations share a firm belief that focusing on skills is essential to creating a more inclusive economy with more successful organizations.”

SkyHive’s Human Capital Operating System® is used by private and public-sector entities to reskill and transition from jobs-based to skills-based organizations. Its AI is built on the world’s largest, real-time, global labor market intelligence dataset. The patented technology is the only one in the world that can harmonize skills and jobs between two separate systems, as well as from the labor market. It integrates with pre-existing talent technologies and allows for continual upskilling and reskilling.

“ Skillcentrix and SkyHive share a common mission and vision,” says Matt Gregory, Skillcentrix Co-Founder and Co-CEO. “ We believe this partnership will provide our mutual customers with a deeper layer of talent insight to help them realize their commercial objectives faster.”

Workday technology is central to Skillcentrix’s services. The consultancy is the first, and only, professional services business to focus exclusively on Workday Talent Solutions.

About SkyHive

SkyHive is a Certified B Corporation and generative artificial intelligence software company that rapidly reskills companies and communities worldwide. SkyHive is recognized as a top AI innovator by Forbes, and a World Economic Forum Global Innovator.

Gartner named SkyHive a “Cool Vendor” in HCM and in its 2023 “Hype Cycle” reports for HR Technology, Talent Acquisition Technology, and Workforce Transformation.

Leading enterprises and innovative government organizations use SkyHive’s cloud-based applications, Human Capital Operating System™, and SkyHive’s Quantum Labor Analysis® to power the future of work at its most granular level: skills. In addition, SkyHive has been recognized by the World Economic Forum, GPAI, RAII, and others for leading efforts in ethical AI and its positive impact on labor economies worldwide. For more information, visit www.skyhive.ai.

About Skillcentrix

Skillcentrix was formed at the intersection of People Technology and People Strategy. By aligning business strategy with employee talent and building a skills foundation with a cohesive talent strategy, it empowers both employees and employers to drive meaningful and measurable business outcomes and experiences.

