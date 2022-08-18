Skyhigh Security Bolsters Leadership Team; Appoints Scott Goree to Lead Worldwide Channel Organization

Solidifies Channel Presence with Former Leaders from Nutanix and Dell

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyhigh Security today announced an expansion of its channel’s leadership team, appointing Scott Goree as vice president of worldwide channels and Jeff Tripp as senior director of America’s channels. The nominations emphasize the company’s commitment to bringing data-aware cloud security to its partners and their mutual customers. Goree will report directly to Paul Barbosa, chief revenue officer, and lead the global team responsible for Skyhigh Security’s ecosystem of distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and alliances.

“ With these appointments, we are confident we are creating a worldwide channel organization focused on enabling our partners to help customers solve the challenges associated with remote work environments while reducing costs and simplifying data protection,” said Paul Barbosa, chief revenue officer, Skyhigh Security. “ Scott brings wealth of experience across multiple routes to market, software-as-a-service sales, and security. Combined with Jeff’s trusted relationships with leading partners in the Americas, their experience will be instrumental in solidifying our worldwide channel presence.”

Goree joins Skyhigh Security from Nutanix where he was the global leader of worldwide distribution and responsible for the company’s worldwide channel renewal business. He is known for driving transformation in the channel while delivering continuous growth. Prior to Nutanix, Goree was head of Global Distribution at Pure Storage and before that, Global Networking and Security Channels Lead at Cisco. He has a history of building high-performing teams and delivering growth that outpaces corporate goals.

“ Cloud-native security in today’s remote and hybrid workspaces is a top-of-agenda conversation and priority for enterprises today, becoming a major area of investment,” said Goree. “ At Skyhigh Security, we stand out in the industry by providing sought-after solutions that empower our partners to drive growth. I’m excited to join this talented bench of executives in mapping out the next phase of our worldwide channel strategy.”

Tripp is a 28-year IT and security veteran, who most recently led Dell’s networking business as the director of North America channel sales. He has also held various leadership roles with AT&T and Lucent, bringing extensive go-to-market experience and deep knowledge in building high-capacity channel programs. His strategic, collaborative approach to cybersecurity will set new standards for Skyhigh Security.

Tripp adds, “ As a market leader in the Security Service Edge (SSE) space, Skyhigh Security is at the forefront in providing data-aware, cloud-native protection to worldwide markets, building on our commitment to data-first cybersecurity. I’m thrilled to join Skyhigh Security at a time where more focus is on cloud security than ever before.”

Skyhigh Security, which launched in March as a dedicated cloud security company focused on SSE market, will continue to recruit a range of positions across its sales and engineering teams this quarter. To learn more about Skyhigh Security job openings, visit the Skyhigh Security Career Page.

