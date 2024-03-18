Home Business Wire SkyePoint Decisions Appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Development and Services
SkyePoint Decisions Appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Development and Services

DULLES, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMMI–SkyePoint Decisions Inc. (SkyePoint), a leader in cybersecurity architecture, engineering, and critical infrastructure solutions for the federal government, announced today that it has been appraised at Maturity Level (ML) 3 of Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Development (DEV) and reappraised at CMMI ML 3 for Services (SVC).


CMMI® is a globally recognized framework used to evaluate an organization’s capability to deliver high-quality products and services. An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 validates that defined standards, processes, tools, and methods are consistently implemented and executed across the entire organization. The Maturity Level 3 appraisal further signifies a high-performing organization that proactively identifies opportunities to improve its processes, thereby delivering greater efficiency, quality, and value to its customers.

“Achieving CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals for both Development and Services affirms our adherence to proven CMMI methodologies for continuous process improvement and performance excellence,” said Heather Conigliaro, President of SkyePoint Decisions. “We are extremely proud of the SkyePoint team for its dedication to effective quality management and commitment to superior customer satisfaction.”

For additional information about CMMI and its performance solutions, visit https://cmmiinstitute.com/.

About SkyePoint Decisions:

SkyePoint Decisions (SkyePoint) and its DOD-focused division, SNR Government IT Services (SNR GovIT), provide innovative, enterprise-wide solutions addressing complex challenges of its government clients. As a prime contractor committed to delivery excellence, SkyePoint develops comprehensive Information Technology, cybersecurity, engineering, maintenance, and operations solutions anytime, anywhere, and securely from any device. We combine technical expertise, mission awareness, and an empowered workforce to produce competitive, sustainable results. SkyePoint is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and CMMI Level 3 DEV/Level 3 SVC professional services provider with operations nationwide. For more information about SkyePoint’s federal government solutions and capabilities, visit https://skyepoint.com.

Contacts

Cefion Lam

SkyePoint Decisions

Office: 571-560-0620

Email: Cefion.lam@skyepoint.com

