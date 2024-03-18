SkyePoint Decisions Appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Development and Services

DULLES, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMMI–SkyePoint Decisions Inc. (SkyePoint), a leader in cybersecurity architecture, engineering, and critical infrastructure solutions for the federal government, announced today that it has been appraised at Maturity Level (ML) 3 of Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Development (DEV) and reappraised at CMMI ML 3 for Services (SVC).





CMMI® is a globally recognized framework used to evaluate an organization’s capability to deliver high-quality products and services. An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 validates that defined standards, processes, tools, and methods are consistently implemented and executed across the entire organization. The Maturity Level 3 appraisal further signifies a high-performing organization that proactively identifies opportunities to improve its processes, thereby delivering greater efficiency, quality, and value to its customers.

“Achieving CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals for both Development and Services affirms our adherence to proven CMMI methodologies for continuous process improvement and performance excellence,” said Heather Conigliaro, President of SkyePoint Decisions. “We are extremely proud of the SkyePoint team for its dedication to effective quality management and commitment to superior customer satisfaction.”

