Skild AI Raises $1.4B, Now Valued Over $14B

Round led by SoftBank Group, with participation from NVIDIA Ventures, Macquarie Capital, Jeff Bezos, among others

Strategic Investors include Samsung, LG, Schneider, CommonSpirit, Salesforce, and Schneider Electric, among others

Skild AI is building the industry's first omni-bodied brain to operate any robot for any task – a general foundation model for Physical AI

The company will continue to focus on scaling its foundation model for future enterprise and commercial deployments

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skild AI, an AI robotics company building a scalable foundation model for robotics, today announced it has raised close to $1.4 billion in funding led by SoftBank Group, with participation from NVentures (NVIDIA’s venture capital arm), Macquarie Capital (entities administered by Macquarie Capital), Jeff Bezos (through Bezos Expeditions), Disruptive, and 1789 Capital. Lightspeed, Felicis, Coatue, and Sequoia Capital have doubled down on their investments. Several strategic investors have also come on board, including Samsung, LG, Schneider, CommonSpirit, and Salesforce Ventures. Other investors include TF Capital, Andra Capital, Palo Alto Growth Capital, KIC, Alpha Square, Mirae Asset, and Destiny. The latest funding brings the company's valuation to over $14 billion.

Skild AI is building the industry’s first unified robotics foundation model called the Skild Brain. Unlike traditional models that are tailored to specific robot designs, the Skild Brain is omni-bodied and can control any robot without prior knowledge of their exact body form, including quadrupeds, humanoids, tabletop arms, and mobile manipulators. It enables robots to handle everything from simple household chores like cleaning, loading a dishwasher, making an egg, to physically demanding challenges such as navigating slippery terrain. If there is a machine that can move, the omni-bodied Skild Brain will eventually be able to operate it.

One of the biggest challenges in building a robotics foundation model is that, unlike language or video models, there is no internet of robotics. Skild AI addresses this challenge by pre-training the Skild Brain on alternate yet scalable data sources: learning by watching human videos on the internet and practicing in physics-based simulations. As opposed to vertically designed robots that are built for specific applications or only deployed in isolated or constrained environments, Skild AI’s model can work across different morphologies, vastly expanding the available training set.

The Skild Brain is not only omni-bodied but also demonstrates the ability to adapt to unpredictable scenarios, such as loss of limbs, jammed wheels, and increased payload, or even an entirely new body, without retraining or fine-tuning.

“The Skild Brain can control robots it has never trained on, adapting in real time to extreme changes in form or environments. The model is forced to adapt rather than memorize – much like intelligence in nature,” said Deepak Pathak, CEO and Co-Founder of Skild AI. “We believe that a unified, omni-bodied brain is the fastest way to establish a continuous data flywheel where the model gets better with every single deployment, no matter what the hardware or task.”

Scaling Robot Intelligence with In-Context Learning

Over the past year, the company has released a steady cadence of results that demonstrate the Skild Brain’s ability to adapt robots’ movements to what they see in the world around them.

The key breakthrough behind the sheer generality of Skild Brain is that it can adapt via In-Context Learning. When the model is introduced in a new body or unseen environment where its actions may fail, the model adjusts the robot's behavior based on its live in-context experience. This achievement of in-context learning is a research breakthrough that has never been seen before in robotics, and gathered the company's published research Best Paper Nominations in top robotics conferences.

“We believe this omni-bodied learning is essential for building AGI that works reliably in the physical world, paving the way for robots that can safely help humans in everyday environments,” said Abhinav Gupta, Co-Founder and President of Skild AI. “This enables robots to operate dynamically in complex environments, without requiring preprogrammed instructions for each scenario.”

Fastest growing robotics company: Scaling for Future Deployments

Skild AI is one of the fastest-growing robotics companies. The company grew from zero to about $30M revenue in just a few months in 2025, and is growing exponentially. The company is deploying its technology in a variety of environments and scenarios, including security and facility inspection, last-mile and point-to-point delivery, warehouses, manufacturing, data centers, and construction tasks, among others. Skild AI is poised to be a critical force behind re-inventing American manufacturing with automation.

The company plans to ultimately deploy robotics in consumer homes, with enterprise tasks as the first application. The new capital will be used to continue scaling the company’s model training and growing the future deployment of its technology.

Investor Quotes

“Skild AI is building foundational technology for Physical AI across robots, tasks, and environments,” said Dennis Chang, Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers. “We’re proud to partner with Deepak, Abhinav, and the Skild AI team to bring that shared vision into real-world applications worldwide.”

"Solving intelligence for the physical world unlocks enormous commercial value and long-term strategic national importance,” said Rita Waite, Partner at IQT. “Skild AI is uniquely positioned to do both, and we’re excited to be working with this team as they build."

About Skild AI

Founded in 2023 by two pioneers in the field of self-supervised and adaptive robotics, Skild AI is building a scalable foundation model for robotics that serves as a shared, general-purpose brain across diverse robot embodiments and a variety of real-world tasks. The company has offices in Pittsburgh, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Bengaluru, India. For more information, visit https://www.skild.ai/

