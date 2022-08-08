Sitel Group® Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sitel Group®, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Employer of the Year category for Business & Professional Services in the seventh annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. Winners of the awards, named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning “crowned,” will be recognized during a gala awards dinner on Saturday, September 17 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Registration for the event is now open.

“We are extremely proud to be leading the charge in providing effective programs and resources that positively impact the experience and growth of our employees,” said Simon Hunt, Head of Employee Experience, Sitel Group. “We will continue to foster and maintain a company culture that is rooted in diversity and inclusion and strives for the continued excellence of our Sitel Group family.”

More than 950 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 26 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year among others. Sitel Group was nominated in the Employer of the Year category for Business & Professional Services.

Judges recognized Sitel Group for the vast and thoughtful programs that prioritize diversity and inclusion while putting employees in the driving seat. Employee resource groups dedicated to the empowerment of women and the LGBTQ community reflect the unwavering commitment of Sitel Group to the welfare and long-term success of its employees.

More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of the ratings of the professional judges and more than 80,000 public votes. The public vote was sponsored by HiBob.

“We congratulate Sitel Group as a Gold level winner in the seventh edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and we look forward to celebrating them in Las Vegas on September 17, our first awards banquet since 2019,” said Stevies president Maggie Miller.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About Sitel Group®

As one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® empowers brands to build stronger relationships with their customers by creating meaningful connections that boost brand value. Inspired by each brands’ unique vision and goals, we ask “what if?” applying our expertise to create innovative solutions that reduce customer effort.

With 160,000 people around the globe – working from home or from one of our CX hubs – we securely connect best-loved brands with their customers over 8 million times every day in 50+ languages. Whether digital or voice-based, our solutions deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints. Our award-winning culture is built on 40+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience.

EXP+™ from Sitel Group is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of five connected product families.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

