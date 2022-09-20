SirionLabs Named Gold Medalist and Leader in 2022 SoftwareReviews Contract Lifecycle Management Data Quadrant

SoftwareReviews’ in-depth analysis of end-user data and insights for the enterprise contract management market recognizes SirionLabs as the highest ranked CLM provider

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CLM–SirionLabs, global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has been recognized as the top ranked CLM provider in the 2022 Contract Lifecycle Management Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group.

Each year, SoftwareReviews’ annual Data Quadrant reports recognize outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace, as evaluated by users. Eleven products were evaluated in its 2022 report on contract lifecycle management, with end-users providing satisfaction scores across software capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and provider experience. This score is a powerful indicator of overall customer feeling toward the provider and its product – all from the software users’ point of view. Given its focus on the first-hand feedback and perspectives of real-world users, this report is an ideal resource for prospective CLM buyers in determining the right product for their organization.

SirionLabs received the Gold Medal as the overall #1 CLM provider. It was ranked the most likely to be recommended, and received the highest scores in the majority of categories representing both vendor experience and capabilities as well as product features and satisfaction, including:

Business Value Created

Vendor Support

Product Strategy and Rate of Improvement

Contract Authoring and Clause Management

Obligation Management

Integration and Workflows

SirionLabs’ CLM platform, SirionOne, harnesses the power of AI to streamline the complete contracting lifecycle—from contract authoring and negotiation to performance and compliance management—for all types of enterprise contracts. SirionOne excels in digitizing legacy contracts, automating the legal review and negotiations process, and enabling advanced risk assessment and analytics across the contract portfolio.

“SirionOne is the only CLM platform that delivers intelligence into every step of the contracting lifecycle,” said Rajeev Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer at SirionLabs. “User experience has always been core to our product philosophy. We are pleased to be recognized as the CLM category leader by the end-user driven SoftwareReviews 2022 Data Quadrant report for CLM.”

This announcement adds to SirionLabs’ impressive list of analyst recognitions. In 2022, SirionLabs was named a Value Leader in Spend Matters’ Spring CLM SolutionMap for the ninth consecutive time. In 2021, SirionLabs was ranked a Leader in the Forrester Wave for CLM, positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CLM, and was named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Buy-Side CLM Applications as well as the IDC MarketScape for CLM Software for Corporate Legal. SirionLabs was also ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 500™ list, named on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list, and certified as a Great Place to Work.

Download the full report here.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About SirionLabs

Bringing together category-leading innovation, unrivaled Contract Lifecycle Management expertise, and a deep commitment to customer success, SirionLabs helps the world’s leading businesses contract smarter. Powered by intelligence uniquely connected across the complete contract lifecycle, SirionLabs’ easy-to-use, highly configurable Smarter Contracting platform brings legal, procurement, sales, and business teams together to author stronger contracts, improve risk management and strengthen counterparty relationships. SirionLabs is trusted by over 250 industry-leading organizations, including Vodafone, Unilever, and Allianz Global Investors, to manage 5+ million contracts worth more than $450 billion across 70+ countries. For more information, visit www.sirionlabs.com.

