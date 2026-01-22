Simulations Plus Highlights Platform Innovation and Strategic Direction at 2026 Investor Day

Showcases platform momentum, strategic priorities, and long-term value creation outlook

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus” or the “Company”), a global leader in model-informed and AI-accelerated drug development that advances biopharma innovation, today hosted its 2026 Virtual Investor Day, outlining how the Company is advancing an integrated, AI-enabled platform to support the evolving needs of the drug development industry and its regulators.

The Investor Day presentation focused on how Simulations Plus is driving innovation and leading meaningful change across the drug development lifecycle—pairing its long-standing scientific reputation with modern cloud and AI capabilities, while maintaining clear strategic direction.

“Our industry is at an inflection point,” said Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Simulations Plus. “Scientific complexity is increasing, regulatory expectations are evolving, and our clients are under pressure to move faster without compromising rigor. Our strategy is intended to address these challenges by combining trusted science with modern, integrated technology—so teams can make better decisions with confidence.”

Executive leadership discussed industry dynamics shaping pharmaceutical R&D, including increasing scientific complexity, rising expectations for in silico evidence, and regulatory momentum around model-informed drug development (MIDD), non-animal methodologies (NAMs), and responsible use of AI. The Company highlighted its alignment with emerging regulatory guidance, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) shared principles for good AI practice in medicine development, emphasizing transparency, traceability, and scientific accountability.

“Drug development is entering a new phase—one where scale, integration, and scientific trust matter more than isolated tools,” said Jonathan Chauvin, Co-Chief Product & Technology Officer of Simulations Plus. “Our focus is on evolving our software and services into a unified modeling ecosystem that connects validated science, AI-assisted workflows, and enterprise-ready infrastructure in a way our clients and regulators can rely on.”

“At the core of our approach is grounded intelligence,” said Erik Guffrey, Co-Chief Product & Technology Officer of Simulations Plus. “We are following the FDA and EMA guiding principles of good AI practice in drug development—using AI to augment, not replace, mechanistic modeling, and ensuring outputs remain explainable, auditable, and anchored in validated science.”

The central theme of the event was Simulations Plus’ evolution from a portfolio of best-in-class tools into an orchestrated ecosystem spanning discovery, development, clinical operations, and commercialization. The Company outlined how cloud-enabled execution, reusable workflow patterns, and AI-assisted capabilities are being developed to hopefully improve productivity while supporting regulator-ready documentation and reproducibility.

