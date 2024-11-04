Simpro’s Business Momentum Accelerates as the Company Drives Innovation Across the Field Service Industry

Successful Global User Events and Executive Leadership Expansion increase Simpro’s Business Success

BRISBANE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simpro, a global leader in field service management software, is excited to announce significant developments that demonstrate the company’s commitment to empowering trade and field services businesses worldwide. With its recent Simprosium customer-focused conferences, which have attracted thousands of users, and the strategic addition of Emily Bartels as GM of financial services, Simpro is poised to drive further growth and efficiency for thousands of customers across the globe.





Simpro’s annual Simprosium events, designed for leaders and innovators in the field service industry, began on September 19, 2024, in New Zealand and continued throughout October in Australia. Following its acquisition of UK-based job management software pioneer BigChange, Simpro is now heading to England to maintain the momentum of the Simprosium events in London and Manchester. The conferences will have brought over 1,000 Simpro customers, partners, employees, and industry thought leaders together to network, share best practices and provide constructive product feedback. Customer insights from the events will help shape Simpro’s product roadmap and ensure the company continues to build solutions tailored to customers’ needs. Simpro also hosted the inaugural Partner Summit for tech partners, service partners, and suppliers across the region. Fifty plus attendees were given a preview of upcoming product releases, gained insights into resources and training designed to support mutual growth and enjoyed the opportunity to network within the ecosystem.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at Simpro,” said Gary Specter, CEO of Simpro. “Our Simprosium events give us an opportunity to connect directly with customers, understand their challenges and gain valuable insights to help improve our strategic offerings. The feedback we receive will have a significant influence on our business strategy throughout this year and beyond.”

At the recent Simprosium Australia events, Simpro’s Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO), Jason Penkethman, delivered an insightful presentation on the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the trade and field service industry. Penkethman highlighted how AI is poised to drive significant advancements, with innovations set to enhance productivity for both field and office personnel.

“We’re excited about the future of AI at Simpro,” said Penkethman. “The feedback from the Simprosium events has been instrumental in refining our plans, and we’re thrilled to see over 30 customers already signed up for one of our AI trials for Field Technician efficiency, surpassing our expectations.”

Simpro’s initiatives to augment product capabilities with AI promise to provide tangible benefits, streamline operations, and reduce non-productive administrative tasks for the industry.

To further accelerate Simpro’s momentum, the company recently appointed Emily Bartels as General Manager of Financial Services. In this new role, she will shape the vision of Simpro’s financial services solutions and execute a cross-functional strategy around product development, go-to-market planning with sales and marketing, operational support and related financial management. Emily brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success in payments and financial technology to Simpro. Under her leadership, Simpro will continue enhancing its payments platform and pursue additional partnerships and integrations to benefit customers.

“I am excited to join Simpro at such an exciting time,” said Emily Bartels. “Simpro is driving positive change across the field service industry and seeing strong demand for its expanding line of services. I look forward to contributing to the company’s success and helping to shape the future of innovation that will benefit both Simpro and its customers.”

About Simpro



Simpro is field service management software for trade and field service business leaders. It offers a centralized platform for managing operations efficiently and profitably. Founded in 2002, Simpro supports over 250,000 users worldwide, with offices in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Simpro’s best-in-class software solutions provide trade and field service business leaders with a powerful workforce and business management platform that drives growth. At the same time, field and office teams love Simpro for its ability to digitize workflows and eliminate double-handling from tasks like quoting, scheduling, invoicing and more. To learn more about Simpro, visit our website.

