Home Business Wire Simplifya Makes Major Q2 Moves with Closing of $6 Million Series B...
Business Wire

Simplifya Makes Major Q2 Moves with Closing of $6 Million Series B Round, Addition of Jeff Katz to Board of Directors and Imminent Launch of TENDRTM Payment Processing Solution

di Business Wire

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simplifya, the leading provider of regulatory and operational compliance software for the cannabis industry, is proud to announce it has closed $6 Million in Series B funding. The round was led by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, with participation from existing investors Merida Capital and previous shareholders, as well as the addition of several new investors, including Mercury Payment Solutions Founder Jeff Katz, who also joins the company’s Board of Directors.

Simplifya’s Series B funding will be utilized to expand the company’s operational footprint and lay the groundwork for the implementation and launch of its newest product offering, TENDRTM. TENDRTM is poised to be the cannabis industry’s most compliant, cyber-secure B2B and retail consumer payment solution. Powered by payments industry technology leaders, TENDRTM’s payment processing solution utilizes the Automated Clearing House in collaboration with an ODFI (Originating Depository Financial Institution) in order to ensure a compliant, lasting, payment solution for participating cannabis-related businesses (CRBs).

In addition to best-in-class, compliant payment processing technologies, TENDRTM will make available a customizable digital commerce suite of solutions designed to empower its Point of Sale (POS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) partners to deliver unmatched user experiences and customer loyalty to their cannabis industry clients. This suite of commerce solutions — which includes e-commerce, employee incentives, customer loyalty/rewards, and direct to consumer (DTC) marketing — is built on proven technology that has been in use for more than nine years by one of the largest coffee retailers in the country, boasting more than 11,000 locations worldwide.

“We have been incredibly fortunate to have investors and a board of directors who understand the value that our commitment to compliance will lend to the successful launch of TENDRTM,” said Marion Mariathasan, Simplifya Co-Founder & CEO. “Simplifya’s established reputation as a trusted compliance partner serves as a reinforcement that our partners can confidently trust in our ability to compliantly serve their payment processing needs.”

TENDRTM will launch in beta with POS clients before the end of Q2.

For more information, visit www.simplifya.com.

Contacts

Amy Larson, VP Marketing

amy@simplifya.com
877-464-8398 x723

Articoli correlati

The Coretec Group Enters Into Research Partnership With Eindhoven University of Technology

Business Wire Business Wire -
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTCQB: CRTG) (the “Company”) has partnered with Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e),...
Continua a leggere

Retail TouchPoints Launches Retail ThinkTank to Connect Industry Executives, Trendcasters and Experts

Business Wire Business Wire -
Virtual Hub Provides a Curated Experience for Uncovering Innovative Ideas, Insights and Opportunities HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Retail TouchPoints (RTP),...
Continua a leggere

Stringr Announces the Addition of Simon Schatzmann as VP of Sales

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stringr, creator of the world’s largest video SaaS platform for journalism, entertainment, ecommerce, and content development, today...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

The Coretec Group Enters Into Research Partnership With Eindhoven University of Technology

Business Wire