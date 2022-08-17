Home Business Wire Simplify Healthcare Ranks No. 842 on the Inc. 5000 Magazine’s 42nd Annual...
Simplify Healthcare Ranks No. 842 on the Inc. 5000 Magazine’s 42nd Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simplify Healthcare, one of the leading Digital Healthcare Platform providers for Payers, TPAs, and ASOs, has today announced that it ranks No. 842 on Inc. 5000 magazine’s 42nd annual list of the America’s fastest-growing private companies. Simplify Healthcare has been ranked for the 3rd consecutive year on this list.

The 42nd annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies in the United States. Simplify Healthcare attributed its impressive growth to its customers adopting its Digital Transformation Platforms to improve stakeholder experience, membership growth and retention, and operational efficiencies.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for the 3rd year in a row. Our unwavering commitment to continually create innovative cutting-edge solutions for the Payer industry’s most stubborn challenges has been the cornerstone for our success. Payers are seeing tremendous value in our digital platforms. We’re grateful to our customers, partners, and employees for being part of our journey and helping us reach this significant milestone.”Mohammed Vaid, Founder, CEO, and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare is one of the leading Digital Healthcare Platform providers for Payers, TPAs, and ASOs. Simplify Healthcare’s Digital Payer Platform enables Payers to achieve end-to-end Digital Transformation of their Benefits, Provider, and VBR journeys to improve stakeholder experience, membership growth and retention, and operational efficiencies.

For more information, please visit simplifyhealthcare.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contacts

Simplify Healthcare

Murtuza Vaid

Vice President – Digital Experience and Operations

Email: murtuza.vaid@simplifyhealthcare.com
Phone: (844) 720-6678

