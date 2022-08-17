Simplify Healthcare Ranks No. 842 on the Inc. 5000 Magazine’s 42nd Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simplify Healthcare, one of the leading Digital Healthcare Platform providers for Payers, TPAs, and ASOs, has today announced that it ranks No. 842 on Inc. 5000 magazine’s 42nd annual list of the America’s fastest-growing private companies. Simplify Healthcare has been ranked for the 3rd consecutive year on this list.

The 42nd annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies in the United States. Simplify Healthcare attributed its impressive growth to its customers adopting its Digital Transformation Platforms to improve stakeholder experience, membership growth and retention, and operational efficiencies.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for the 3rd year in a row. Our unwavering commitment to continually create innovative cutting-edge solutions for the Payer industry’s most stubborn challenges has been the cornerstone for our success. Payers are seeing tremendous value in our digital platforms. We’re grateful to our customers, partners, and employees for being part of our journey and helping us reach this significant milestone.” – Mohammed Vaid, Founder, CEO, and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare is one of the leading Digital Healthcare Platform providers for Payers, TPAs, and ASOs. Simplify Healthcare’s Digital Payer Platform enables Payers to achieve end-to-end Digital Transformation of their Benefits, Provider, and VBR journeys to improve stakeholder experience, membership growth and retention, and operational efficiencies.

For more information, please visit simplifyhealthcare.com

Contacts

Simplify Healthcare



Murtuza Vaid



Vice President – Digital Experience and Operations



Email: murtuza.vaid@simplifyhealthcare.com

Phone: (844) 720-6678