Simplify Healthcare Ranks No. 231 on the Financial Times List of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2024

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simplify Healthcare, a leading enterprise Payer software company, today announced that it ranks No. 231 on the prestigious Financial Times’ annual ranking of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2024.





The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2024 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between 2019 and 2022.

“We feel honored to be recognized for the third time. This award validates our vision to simplify product, benefits, and provider lifecycle management and fuels our passion for pushing boundaries and innovating. We are excited about what the future holds, and we are committed to keeping Simplify Healthcare at the forefront of our industry. We are grateful to all our customers, partners, and employees for their support.” – Mohammed Vaid, CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare

The complete results of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 can be found at www.ft.com.

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare powers connected benefits and provider journeys for Payers through a scalable, enterprise-grade, secure, compliant, and configurable cloud-based software platform — Simplify Health Cloud™. Packaged on the Simplify Health Cloud™ — Benefits1™, Provider1™, Service1™, Claims1™, and Experience1™ provide Payers with discrete and precise solutions to complex problems and opportunities in delivering a rich set of products, benefits, and provider data. Simplify Healthcare also enables Payers to build enterprise solutions with speed and innovation on a configurable, secure, and low-code application development platform — Simplify App Fabric™.

For more information, please visit simplifyhealthcare.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

Methodology

The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2024 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between 2019 and 2022. More than 30,000 eligible companies were invited to register. Only companies that met certain criteria could apply for the ranking. Statista examined the officially stated revenue data of over 1,000 publicly listed companies in the Americas and added high-profile companies that met the criteria of minimum revenues in 2019 and 2022. The compound annual growth rate was calculated based on the revenue figures submitted and verified by the companies. The top 500 companies that met the criteria were awarded.

About the Financial Times

The Financial Times (FT) is one of the world’s leading business news organizations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity, and accuracy. The FT has a paying readership of over a million worldwide, three-quarters of which are digital subscriptions. FT is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news, and services for the global business community. For more information, visit www.ft.com.

Contacts

Simplify Healthcare



Phone: (844) 720-6678



Email: info@simplifyhealthcare.com