Similarweb’s Digital 100 Awards Celebrate Web and App Growth in the US, UK, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, India, Brazil, and South Korea

For the second year, ChatGPT made the winners list in multiple countries, with “Serious Utility” emerging as a winning formula for AI apps.

TEL AVIV, Israel & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The annual Digital 100 ranking for 2026, released today by the digital market intelligence experts at Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), celebrates the companies that demonstrated the most significant digital growth in the US, UK, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, India, and Brazil.

“Any company that can sustain growth by double digits or more over the course of a year deserves immense respect, and the Digital 100 is our way of recognizing those companies,” said Or Offer, founder and CEO of Similarweb. “Measuring websites and apps according to common metrics is a great way of recognizing excellence and providing inspiration to all.”

Winners do not apply for or lobby for these awards. Instead, this premium ranking is powered by an objective, rigorous analysis of billions of digital signals across more than 100 million companies. The awards are organized around industry categories for estimated web and app audience growth.

One winner in multiple countries was ChatGPT, OpenAI’s generative AI chatbot, which was a #1 winner among the biggest sites and apps in the US, the UK, Germany, Australia, and Japan. (In Brazil, Temu was #1, both for its website and its app). The audience for ChatGPT mobile app was particularly strong, up approximately 127.9% in the US, 142.6% in the UK, 125.2% in Germany, 131.7% in Australia, 131.1% in Japan, 124.3% in Brazil, and 135.4% in France. In France, ChatGPT was fastest growing mobile app and #2 behind Temu for growth on the web.

“The rising popularity of generative AI continues to be a growth engine, not only for ChatGPT but for apps like Canva that have baked AI-augmented productivity into their platforms,” said Laurie Naspe, Director of Market Insights for Similarweb. “The digital businesses gaining the most seem to be those who are finding practical uses for the technology. In general, The most common theme we saw among the big winners is that their value lay in promising users greater productivity or economic utility, as opposed to time-wasting distractions.”

For the US and UK, the industry categories included Fashion & Apparel, Beauty & Health, Consumer Electronics, Food & Hospitality, Games, Home & Lifestyle, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel and Tourism, plus a “Big Winners” category for the largest websites and apps. Other country reports featured a subset of these categories. The industry Category winners generally achieved larger percentage gains than the Big Winners, but on a smaller scale.

The Digital 100 ranks web domains and mobile apps based on their performance over 12 months compared with the previous 12 months. Websites are ranked by growth in estimated desktop and mobile web unique visitors, while apps are ranked by growth in estimated monthly active users for iOS and Android.

In addition to ChatGPT, notable multi-country winners included Meta’s Threads app, Bluesky Social (as both a website and as an app), Temu (both web and app), Canva on the web, the website of the MEXC crypto exchange, and several fitness and self-care apps.

All editions of the Digital 100 can be found at https://www.similarweb.com/corp/digital-100/ – see below for a few highlights for each country.

Digital 100 US

Big Winners

ChatGPT web visitors up 57.5%, app users up 127.9%. Other Big Winners included Substack with a web traffic gain of 44.5% and Meta’s Threads app, up 81.1%.

In industry categories, web winners with big gains included the US edition of the UK’s The Independent, with web traffic up 529%, perfume maker Ffern (ffern.co) up 378.4%, and apparel seller Comfrt (comfrt.com) up 330%.

Apps with strong growth included WeWard - The Walking App, up 279.5%, and MeetYou - Period Tracker, up 236.7%.

Digital 100 UK

Big Winners

ChatGPT web visitors up 61.6%, app users up 142.6%.

Web gainers included nutritiongeeks.co, up 355.8%, and avios.com (travel rewards) up 277.8%.

Media & Entertainment: truthsocial.com, home of the social network associated with US President Donald Trump, was up 336%, although right behind it was Bluesky (bsky.app), a social network known for attracting a more liberal user base, up 321.8%. Bluesky was also the fastest growing mobile app, up 197.9%.

Other app growth leaders included iHerb, a seller of vitamins and supplements, up 425.9%, and the Total Battle: War of Empires game, up 360.7%.

Digital 100 France

Big Winners

Temu had the fastest growing large website, up 111.4%, while ChatGPT had the fastest growing app, up 135.4%. ChatGPT had the second fastest growing website, up 99.8%, while Temu was #2 among apps, up 45.8%.

Media & Entertainment

Bluesky Social web visitors up 408.4%, app users up 253.4%

Travel & Tourism

Voi - e-scooter & e-bike hire, app users up 325.7%

Beauty & Health

primor.eu (perfumes), web visitors up 140.1%

StepsApp Pedometer, app users up 245.7%

Digital 100 Germany

Big Winners

ChatGPT web visitors up 61.7%, app users up 125.2%

Beauty & Health

dransay.com (pharmacy, including cannabis), web visitors up 161.8%

beurer HealthManager Pro, app users up 186.6%

Financial Services

vermoegenszentrum.de (investment and retirement planning), web visitors up 146.8%

bonify Finanzmanager, app users up 231.5%

Financial Services

Whering: Your Digital Closet, app users up 141.7%

Digital 100 Australia

Big Winners

ChatGPT web visitors up 49.9%, app users up 131.7%

Media & Entertainment

Bluesky Social (bsky.app), web visitors up 426.7%, app users up 195.7%

ReelShort - Short Movies & TV, app users up 207.9%

Financial Services

aussie.com.au (real estate), web visitors up 149.4%

PhonePe: Secure Payments App, app users up 248.0%

Travel & Tourism

carnival.com.au (Carnival Cruise Line), web visitors up 109.7%

GetYourGuide: Travel & Tickets, app users up 286.2%

Digital 100 India

Big Winners

esakal.com (Marathi-language news), web visitors up 117.5%

ChatGPT, app users up 360.6%

Personal Finance

mexc.com (crypto), web visitors up 243.3%

Beauty & Personal Care

zeelabpharmacy.com, web visitors up 229.8%

Media & Entertainment

newsx.com, web visitors up 217.7%

Food & Drinks

Blinkit: Grocery in 10 minutes, app users up 199.6%

Digital 100 Brazil

Big Winners

Temu web visitors up 349.0%, app users up 235.9% (Brazil is the only country in our report where ChatGPT wasn’t #1 in web growth, app growth, or both among the Big Winners).

Media & Entertainment

revistaanamaria.com.br (food and lifestyle), web visitors up 812.0%

ReelShort - Short Movie & TV, app users up 169.3%

Personal Finance

xm.com (trading and investment), web visitors up 323.8%

Pagaleve (buy now pay later), app users up 335.1%

Digital 100 Japan

Big Winners

ChatGPT web visitors up 91.7%, app users up 131.1%.

Personal Finance

mexc.com (crypto), up 316.7%

三井住友信託スマートライフデザイナー (Smart Life Designer, a financial planning app sponsored by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank), up 236.1%

Travel & Tourism

gltjp.com (Good Luck Trip), up 180.5%

Media & Entertainment

mamahiroba.com (parenting advice), up 154.7%

Tumblr: Art & Blog for Fandoms, app users up 75.8%

Food & Drink:

butayama.com (ramen), web visitors up 114.3%

About Similarweb

Similarweb powers businesses to win their markets with Digital Data. By providing essential web and app data, analytics, and insights, we empower our users to discover business opportunities, identify competitive threats, optimize strategy, acquire the right customers, and increase monetization. Similarweb products are integrated into users’ workflow, powered by advanced technology, and based on leading comprehensive Digital Data.

Learn more: Similarweb | Similarweb Digital Data

Free Tools: Analyze any website or app | Verify your website | Browser extension

Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | X

Disclaimer: All names, brands, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The data, reports, and other materials provided or made available by Similarweb consist of or include estimated metrics and digital insights generated by Similarweb using its proprietary algorithms, based on information collected by Similarweb from multiple sources using its advanced data methodologies. Similarweb shall not be responsible for the accuracy of such data, reports, and materials and shall have no liability for any decision made or action taken by any third party based in whole or in part on such data, reports, and materials. Additional information can be found here.

Press:

David F. Carr

Similarweb

david.carr@similarweb.com

Investors:

Rami Myerson

Similarweb

rami.myerson@similarweb.com