Similarweb Digital Intelligence Helps AliExpress to Continue to Grow Its Footprint Around the World

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#affiliatemarketing–AliExpress, a global retail online marketplace and part of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), is expanding its market share across the globe with the help of Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence company. Similarweb’s platform enables AliExpress to discover new referral traffic sources, evaluate their performance and scale affiliate partnerships on a country-by-country basis.

As one of the most prominent e-commerce players worldwide, AliExpress is a major retailer with a global reach of more than 190 countries and regions, and more than 100 million products for sale. Ranked on Similarweb’s top 75 most visited websites, AliExpress has seen its presence in Europe grow by 20% year-over-year.

Expanding its market-leading presence in Europe is no small task for any e-commerce company. But with Similarweb’s help, AliExpress is able to analyze and identify their competitors’ top referring websites and discover new opportunities for affiliate partnerships. AliExpress can also apply Similarweb’s global data to helping Asian affiliates achieve greater success in important markets such as the EU.

According to Uri Snyder, General Manager of Asia Pacific for Similarweb, that’s what Similarweb does best – allows businesses to understand their competitive landscape across an entire digital ecosystem.

“Nobody wants to fly blind. We help AliExpress identify the best-performing websites to partner with by category, keyword, and country. Affiliate marketing is helping thousands of e-commerce companies expand their market share and Similarweb’s affiliate channel data and insights can help scale that growth,” Snyder explained.

Running a competitor comparison with Similarweb is a great way to spot opportunities for growth with partners. Business development leaders can also review partners that they are working with, but who seem to drive significantly more traffic to their competitors. The leader can then evaluate how those partners are promoting competitors and benchmark this activity for comparisons versus in-house campaigns. Working with a broad range of partners has numerous benefits, including, the ability to reach a wider audience, reducing risk and driving incremental sales growth.

With Similarweb, businesses can research their industry to understand trends; see their competitors’ digital performance and create benchmarks; gain insight into their strongest partners and affiliates; discover ad networks that deliver a strong ROI; optimize their search engine presence; and execute a more agile, data-driven market strategy.

About Similarweb

As the most trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people use Similarweb’s insights daily to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem. Learn more here: https://www.similarweb.com/corp/about/

Contacts

Press Contact:

David Carr



Similarweb



press@similarweb.com

Investor Contact:

Raymond “RJ” Jones



Similarweb



ir@similarweb.com