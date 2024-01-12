SimBioSys® Appoints Renowned Surgical Oncologist, Dr. Barry Rosen, as Chief Medical Officer Following First FDA Clearance for TumorSight™ Precision Medicine Platform

– Dr. Rosen has 25 years of clinical experience and is nationally recognized for his expertise in oncoplastic surgery –

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SimBioSys, a pioneering TechBio company unlocking the power of spatial biophysics with artificial intelligence (AI) and biophysical modeling to redefine precision medicine for cancer, revolutionize patient care and defeat cancer, is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of Dr. Barry Rosen as its Chief Medical Officer. This significant move coincides with the company’s milestone achievement of receiving its first FDA clearance on its digital precision medicine platform, TumorSight™, and accelerating the development of additional offerings on the platform.





Dr. Rosen, an esteemed breast surgical oncologist with over 25 years of clinical experience and nationally recognized for his expertise in oncoplastic surgery, has served on the faculty for prestigious organizations such as the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS), the School of Oncoplastic Surgery and the National Consortium of Breast Centers. His commitment to establishing national standards for quality outcomes in breast cancer surgery is evident through his chairmanship of the NQMBC (National Quality Metrics for Breast Centers) and participation in the Patient Safety and Quality Committee for the ASBrS.

Reflecting on his new role, Dr. Rosen shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Joining SimBioSys is a landmark in my career – I’m excited to help scale the TumorSight™ platform and make precise, personalized treatment a reality for patients worldwide. I have dedicated my career to supporting patients in their fight against cancer. The demand for precise medical solutions across the cancer care journey is greater than ever, and I’m proud to be a part of the SimBioSys team, who are determined to transform patient care.”

Tushar Pandey, Chief Executive Officer of SimBioSys, expressed enthusiasm about Dr. Rosen’s appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Barry to the SimBioSys team. His addition comes at a crucial juncture as we bring TumorSight™ to market, expand our clinical portfolio and advance our groundbreaking research product, PhenoScope™. Barry’s extensive expertise as a practicing oncologist will play a key role in advancing our technologies to gain new insights into tumor biology and address real-world challenges in the cancer community.”

Dr. Rosen has been a clinical advisor to the company for over a year and has already had a significant impact on its development efforts. In a previous article interviewing Dr. Rosen, he shared his thoughts on the need and impact TumorSight™ could have, starting with TumorSight™ Plan. In the article he compares the approach to planning a home remodeling project, noting, “Instead of immediately starting the remodel, the best contractors with the right tools can give you a 3D model of your current home and walk you through the best option for the remodel and explain why certain things are possible or not. These tools not only help contractors determine what is possible and optimal, but they serve as an important educational tool that helps homeowners understand more clearly, make a more informed decision and feel much more confident in that decision. That’s what we’re striving for with breast cancer surgery – we have that level of technology already for home projects, but we don’t have it yet for this field.”

About SimBioSys, Inc.

SimBioSys is a pioneering TechBio company deploying a combination of artificial intelligence, data science and spatial biophysics to redefine precision medicine, transform patient care and defeat cancer. By seeing cancer more completely, SimBioSys aims to empower clinicians, patients and researchers with a more informed understanding of a patient’s tumor to optimally assess all available options and deliver on the promise of truly individualized patient care. To learn more, visit us at https://www.simbiosys.com/.

