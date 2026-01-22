Silvus Technologies Unveils StreamCaster MINI 5200 Tactical MANET Radio

New radio offers ground forces next-generation MANET performance in a compact form factor

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silvus Technologies (Silvus), a Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) company and a global leader in advanced tactical wireless communications, today announced the StreamCaster® MINI 5200 (SM5200). It is Silvus’ smallest, fully-featured mobile ad hoc network (MANET) radio, designed to equip ground forces with next-generation mesh networking to securely share voice, video and data without the need for dedicated infrastructure.

The ultra-compact 182-gram SM5200 features the high-speed power of a two-by-two MIMO radio, with up to two watts of output power and 100 Mbps of data throughput, providing the secure, reliable connection teams need to stay synced during critical missions. Powered by Silvus’ battle-proven MN-MIMO waveform, StreamCaster MANET radios create a self-forming and adaptive mesh network capable of delivering real-time data, including high-fidelity video across hundreds of nodes, even in the most contested environments.

“ The SM5200 is a significant leap forward in providing communications flexibility at the tactical edge,” said Neema Daneshvar, vice president of Product at Silvus Technologies. “ It is the smallest radio we’ve ever built that delivers full-size StreamCaster MANET radio capabilities, helping operators gain maximum mobility without sacrificing the range or throughput they depend on.”

The SM5200 eliminates bulky, cable-heavy setups, enhancing operators’ freedom of movement, whether used alone or integrated into tactical networking systems like the StreamCaster NEXUS. Its next-generation audio circuitry delivers advanced voice quality and its push-to-talk (PTT) function allows users to listen to two talk groups simultaneously. The SM5200’s dedicated radio over internet protocol (RoIP) interface seamlessly integrates land mobile radio (LMR) systems into the Silvus mesh digital networks to keep the entire team connected across devices.

The SM5200 supports consistent field uptime with diverse “plug-and-play” power options, from vehicle supplies to wearable batteries, while providing rapid connectivity for cameras, sensors and end-user devices via Ethernet, USB and RS-232 ports. The SM5200 is housed in a ruggedized, IP68-rated waterproof enclosure to perform in punishing environments where standard equipment often fails.

The SM5200 features AES256 and FIPS 140-3 encryption to protect sensitive data. With access to Spectrum Dominance 2.0, an ever-expanding licensable suite of low probability of intercept/low probability of detection, anti-jam electronic warfare resiliency and advanced threat protection capabilities, operators can achieve decision dominance and radio frequency spectrum overmatch even under electronic attack.

About Silvus Technologies, a Motorola Solutions company

As a leading provider of advanced MANET and MIMO communications systems, Silvus Technologies is reshaping mesh network technology for mission-critical applications on the ground, in the air and at sea. Its battle-proven StreamCaster family of MANET radios and proprietary MN-MIMO waveform provides the vital communications link for defense, law enforcement and public safety agencies in the toughest operational environments around the world. Developed by a team of top PhD scientists and design engineers, Silvus Technologies continues to innovate communications technology for the tactical edge with unmatched range, data throughput, EW resiliency and scalability. A Motorola Solutions company, Silvus Technologies is headquartered in Los Angeles. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com.

About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that’s critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com.

