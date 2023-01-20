<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Silvergate Provides Statement on Limited Exposure to Genesis
Business Wire

Silvergate Provides Statement on Limited Exposure to Genesis

di Business Wire

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Silvergate Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “Silvergate”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital asset industry, today announced a business update in connection with the recently announced bankruptcy filing by Genesis Global Holdco, LLC and its subsidiaries Genesis Global Capital LLC and Genesis Asia Pacific PTE LTD (collectively, “Genesis”).

Silvergate’s deposit relationship with Genesis was less than $2.5 million as of both December 31, 2022 and January 19, 2023. Genesis is not a custodian for Silvergate’s bitcoin-collateralized SEN Leverage loans and Silvergate has no outstanding loans to nor investments in Genesis.

While this continues to be a turbulent time in the digital asset industry, Silvergate’s exposure to Genesis is minimal and customers’ deposits are, and have always been, safely held.

About Silvergate

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the digital asset industry. The Company’s real-time payments platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, is at the heart of its customer-centric suite of payments, lending and funding solutions serving digital asset companies and investors around the world. Silvergate is enabling digital asset markets and reshaping global commerce for a digital asset future.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Edelman Smithfield for Silvergate

(858) 200-3782

investors@silvergate.com

Media:
Edelman Smithfield for Silvergate

press@silvergate.com

Articoli correlati

Konect.ai and TotalCX Announce Strategic Partnership and NADA Show Presence

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Konect.ai, the leading AI-powered SMS platform for automotive dealerships, and TotalCX (formerly InteractiveTel), a leading provider of AI-driven...
Continua a leggere

Marcus & Millichap Hires National Director of Commercial Property Auction Services

Business Wire Business Wire -
CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#apartmentinvestments--Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research...
Continua a leggere

DXC Technology to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Konect.ai and TotalCX Announce Strategic Partnership and NADA Show Presence

Business Wire