SiliCon with Adam Savage Unveils Dates for the Bay Area’s 2023 “Comic Con + Maker Con”

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fans of pop culture, technology, and all things geeky, mark your calendars! SiliCon with Adam Savage, the Bay Area’s largest Comic Con and Maker Con, is returning for two fun-filled days in 2023 on October 14-15 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. The 8th annual show brings together the best of pop culture, tech, science, makers, artists, cosplay, gaming, comic creators, authors, anime and more. Tickets are now on sale!

Adam Savage, former co-host of MythBusters, returns as the Creative Director of SiliCon and is excited to bring his passion and expertise to the family-friendly event. “SiliCon is a unique comic con experience that brings together the best in tech, science and pop culture,” said Savage. “I can’t wait to see what we’ll create together this year.”

As Creative Director, Adam Savage will bring his passion and expertise to SiliCon 2023, shaping the overall experience for attendees and helping to create an event that is both entertaining and educational. With his background as a former co-host of the popular television series MythBusters, Savage is the perfect fit to lead SiliCon in its mission to inspire and engage fans of all ages.

“SiliCon is more than just a comic con; it’s a celebration of creativity,” said Trip Hunter, SiliCon CEO. “With Adam Savage as our Creative Director, we’re confident this year’s event will be the best one yet. We can’t wait to see our fans and welcome them back to the Bay Area for SiliCon 2023.”

With this year’s convention in mid-October, attendees can embrace the cosplay spirit and participate in a huge Halloween party. “People spend all this time and effort making costumes for a Con, so we plan to give them more ways to display their creativity by hosting a big Halloween bash! Stay tuned for more details on ‘The World’s Biggest Halloween Costume Party,’” added Savage.

SiliCon 2023 is a family-friendly technology and culture fan extravaganza that will inspire and entertain with a wide range of exhibitors and vendors, science/tech discussions, film and TV screenings, maker workshops and panels with award-winning authors and artists. It will showcase the latest in technology, gaming, anime, comics and will feature adult and kids cosplay contests and more. Fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of pop culture and technology, meet their favorite creators, artists and celebrities, and take part in a variety of interactive experiences.

Don’t miss out on your chance to experience SiliCon 2023! Visit the SiliCon website at www.siliconsj.com to purchase tickets and for more information on the event.

SiliCon is the Bay Area’s premier pop culture and technology convention, featuring the best in pop culture, tech, science, makers, artists, cosplay, gaming, comic creators, authors, anime and more. SiliCon offers fans the opportunity to meet their favorite creators, experience hands-on demonstrations and take part in a variety of interactive experiences.

