Sikich and Boston University Questrom School of Business Announce Strategic Collaboration

Initiative will pioneer intelligent delivery in life sciences, insurance and legal sectors

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sikich, a professional services company specializing in consulting, technology and compliance, today announced a strategic collaboration with Boston University's Questrom Business School, one of the world's premier institutions for management education. This collaboration will see the two organizations co-develop intelligence strategy frameworks that aim to maximize efficiency, uphold ethical integrity and enhance business impact, from advanced analytics to AI and machine learning operations.

By combining Sikich’s regulatory expertise and experience in digital transformation with Questrom’s academic research and forward-looking curriculum, the collaboration will establish operational delivery models and standards for highly regulated industries. It will also introduce advanced intelligent delivery teams that accelerate project outcomes, strengthen compliance and redefine how life sciences, insurance and professional services clients achieve transformation.

This collaboration extends beyond a traditional academic-industry initiative, as Sikich plans to integrate the co-developed frameworks directly into its client delivery methodology within the next year. Through this work, Questrom is helping shape how organizations put data and AI systems into practice, while providing Sikich clients a competitive edge by accelerating time-to-value for complex data and AI investments.

"In the race to harness true digital intelligence, the market demands not just technology, but systematic, repeatable frameworks for high-impact delivery," said Bobby Roy, principal at Sikich. "Our collaboration with Questrom is a bold move to define the standard for operational excellence in Intelligence delivery. We are not just participating in the evolution, we are engineering the instruction manual for the next era of data-driven business leadership."

Questrom brings decades of academic rigor and a focus on responsible innovation in management and technology. Faculty and students specializing in data governance, operations technology and industry benchmarks will lead the collaboration, ensuring the frameworks are technologically sound and designed for sustainable adoption.

“Questrom’s approach to education is rooted in solving real-world business problems,” said Susan Fournier, Dean of the Boston University Questrom School of Business. “This collaboration with Sikich reflects Questrom Experiential Learning in action – where students help develop solutions that are embedded in how organizations execute AI transformation, not simply studied in theory.”

The collaboration marks a shift from digital transformation to intelligence transformation, and the model enables Sikich delivery teams to continuously learn and improve through AI-driven vertical engines. This initiative underscores Sikich and Questrom’s shared commitment to innovation and their leadership in driving the global digital economy forward.

“Questrom has always been committed to preparing leaders for the business challenges of tomorrow,” said Peter Howard, Executive Director of Action Learning, Questrom School of Business. “Merging our theoretical foundation with Sikich’s regulatory and transformation expertise creates a powerful engine for innovation. Together, we will develop models that are practical yet disruptive, treating intelligence delivery as a strategic asset rather than a departmental function.”

About Sikich

Sikich offers the public and private sectors a diverse platform of professional services across consulting, technology and compliance. Highly specialized and hands-on teams deliver integrated solutions rooted in deep industry experience. Our approach is strategically and thoughtfully designed to help our clients, teams and communities accelerate success.

Sikich has approximately 2,000 team members and operates across North America, EMEA and APAC.

Sikich practices in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Professional Code of Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Sikich CPA LLC is a licensed CPA firm that provides audit and attest services to its clients, and Sikich LLC and its subsidiaries provide tax and business advisory services to its clients. Sikich CPA LLC has a contractual arrangement with Sikich LLC under which Sikich LLC supports Sikich CPA LLC’s performance of its professional services. Sikich LLC and its subsidiaries are not licensed CPA firms.

“Sikich” is the brand name under which Sikich CPA LLC and Sikich LLC provide professional services. The entities under the Sikich brand are independently owned and are not liable for the services provided by any other entity providing services under the Sikich brand. The use of the terms “our company”, “we”, and “us” and other similar terms denote the alternative practice structure of Sikich CPA LLC and Sikich LLC.

About the Boston University Questrom School of Business

Founded in 1913, the Boston University Questrom School of Business is a global top-tier academic research business school. Led by Allen Questrom Professor and Dean, Susan Fournier, Questrom develops business leaders who create value for the world. Questrom redefines transformational business programs, strengthens partnerships with the business community, advances the impact of research on business, and manages the school as a high-performing enterprise committed to excellence with a service mindset. Comprising a renowned full-time faculty of 165 researchers, teaching faculty, and accomplished practitioners, Questrom generates insights to address today’s business challenges and prepares students with the tools they need to succeed from Day 1 in their professional lives. Questrom’s portfolio of academic programs is robust and includes a Top 20 undergraduate program of over 2,200 students; distinctive MBA offerings including 900 students in a full- and part-time MBA, the affordable Online MBA and specialty MBAs in social impact, health, and digital technology; several thriving specialized masters programs in areas including business analytics, mathematical finance, and management studies; and a rigorous PhD program. More than 50,000 Questrom alumni form a powerful global network of leaders driving value creation that changes the world.

About Questrom Experiential Learning (QXL)

Questrom Experiential Learning (QXL), empowers students to move beyond the classroom and into high-impact, real-world environments where they can apply, test, and expand their knowledge. Whether it's consulting for real companies through QXLconsult, managing live investment portfolios in QXLinvest, launching new ventures via QXLlaunch, or exploring global contexts, career paths and industries through QXLexplore, every QXL experience sharpens problem-solving skills, builds confidence, and prepares Questrom students to lead with insight and agility. QXL isn’t just about learning—it’s about doing, creating, and transforming ambition into action.

