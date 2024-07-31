Sigma Achieves ISO 27017, ISO 27018, and ISO 27701 Compliance Certifications

An independent audit firm validated Sigma’s security compliance after a rigorous process of demonstrating an ongoing and systematic approach to managing and protecting company and customer data

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sigma, the first and only secure business intelligence solution built natively for cloud scale, announced today it has achieved certification to the International Organization for Standardization’s (ISO) information security standard 27701, and also complies with standards 27017 and 27018. These certifications underscore the company’s unwavering commitment to the highest security, privacy, and data protection standards. The ISO/IEC 27000 family of standards is a widely recognized international set of standards detailing best practices for managing information security and privacy.





Certification to these standards further demonstrates Sigma’s commitment to data security and protection. The company undergoes annual third-party validation of its information security practices, maintaining attestations and certifications such as ISO 27001, SOC 2, and HIPAA. In its continuous pursuit of excellence, Sigma has now added the following certifications to its cloud and services portfolio:

ISO 27017: This international standard expands on the ISO/IEC 27000 series of standards, providing guidelines for information security controls applicable and specific to the secure provisioning and use of cloud services.

This international standard expands on the ISO/IEC 27000 series of standards, providing guidelines for information security controls applicable and specific to the secure provisioning and use of cloud services. ISO 27018: This standard establishes commonly accepted control objectives, controls, and guidelines for implementing measures to protect Personally Identifiable Information (PII) by defined privacy principles for public cloud computing environments.

This standard establishes commonly accepted control objectives, controls, and guidelines for implementing measures to protect Personally Identifiable Information (PII) by defined privacy principles for public cloud computing environments. ISO 27701: Addresses data privacy and information management, enhancing the trust and confidence of Sigma’s clients in the platform’s security and privacy measures.

“With Sigma, users of all technical skill levels can seamlessly work with their data while keeping it secure in their cloud data platform,” said Mike Palmer, Sigma’s CEO. “Unlike legacy BI products that extract data or spreadsheets that scatter it everywhere, our platform is designed to harness the full power of enterprise data platforms. This means you get real-time, granular analysis of billions of records without sacrificing speed or security. Our certifications validate the robust practices behind our operations and showcase the innovative Sigma architecture, where we’ve created the first and only next-generation cloud data security posture.”

Following a multi audit process, Aprio LLP, an accredited certifying body by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), independently determined that Sigma’s security and privacy programs conform to the requirements of ISO/IEC 27017:2015, ISO/IEC 27018:2014, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019.

“Achieving these certifications places Sigma among an elite group of organizations worldwide that exceed the requirements of ISO/IEC 27001 to ensure their cloud security practices are best-in-class,” said Rahul Gupta, Sigma’s Head of Information Security & GRC. “For Sigma customers, they can rest assured Sigma is going the extra mile in keeping the data and cloud environment protected.”

Enterprises that would like to review Sigma’s security reports are encouraged to visit the company’s Trust Center.

For more information on Sigma and how it’s changing the way organizations use data, visit https://www.sigmacomputing.com/.

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma redefines business intelligence by enabling instant, in-depth data analysis on billions of records through an intuitive spreadsheet interface. Its write-back capability and comprehensive support system accelerate organizational growth and innovation.

Contacts

press@sigmacomputing.com