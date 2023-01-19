Siemens Government Technologies Names Greg Bowman Chief Strategy Officer

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Siemens Government Technologies (SGT) today announced that Greg Bowman has been appointed senior vice president and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Bowman, who has held a range of increasingly responsible growth and business development roles since joining SGT in 2016 following a 25-year career in the Army, begins his new position today. Most recently he served as the Chief Innovation Officer and vice president of Corporate Development.

As the only cleared entity and leading integrator of Siemens technologies and services for the federal government, Bowman will guide SGT’s strategic project development and partnerships by leveraging the intersection of Siemens’ deep focused-technology expertise with U.S. government imperatives in energy efficiency and resiliency, smart infrastructure, and digital transformation.

Following a distinguished Army career culminating as the Strategic Military Law and Policy Advisor to the Secretary of Army, Bowman has brought a unique depth of policy, technology, and operational understanding for government customer challenges today. He has adeptly served in all facets of the SGT organization, including program leadership, business development, strategic partnering, and personally leads initiatives in trusted supply chain technologies and advanced microelectronics.

“Greg is superbly qualified to take on this role for us at a critical time for our customers and our business,” said John Ustica, SGT president & CEO. “His deep understanding for the missions and constraints our customers face, combined with an extensive understanding for the applicable elements of the technology-rich Siemens portfolio, make him uniquely qualified for this role.”

In 2022, Bowman was chosen to join the Defense Business Board, a prestigious group of business and academic leaders hand-picked to provide advice on business management, governance, and best practices for the secretary and deputy secretary of the Department of Defense. He chairs the Aerospace Industries Association Digital Transformation Council, and serves on the Board Council of Hope for the Warriors, a post-9/11 veteran and caregiver support nonprofit organization.

About Siemens Government Technologies

Siemens Government Technologies is the wholly owned, cleared, U.S. subsidiary of Siemens Corporation whose mission it is to secure and modernize the largest infrastructure in the world, the U.S. Federal Government. It does so by being the leading integrator of Siemens’ innovative products, technologies, software and services in the areas of digital engineering and modeling, efficient and resilient energy solutions, and smart infrastructure modernization.

