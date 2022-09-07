Home Business Wire Sidus Space to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
Sidus Space to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, today announced that it will participate virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, and its presentation will be available beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on September 12, 2022.

The on-demand webcast of the presentation may be accessed through this link and in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.sidusspace.com. The webcast will be active via the links for 90 days.

Ms. Craig will also conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Kevin Holmes

Chesapeake Group

kevinholmes@chesapeakegp.com
+1-410-825-3930

Media Contact
Katie Kennedy

Senior Vice President

Gregory FCA

katiek@gregoryfca.com
610-731-1045 (cell)

