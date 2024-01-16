Sidus Space Announces Technology Hosting Payload Contract with ASPINA for LizzieSat™ Mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, today announced it has secured an agreement with ASPINA, a Japanese technology company, for technology hosting onboard the Company’s upcoming LizzieSat™ mission, currently scheduled for launch with SpaceX in the second quarter of 2025.





As per the agreement’s terms, Sidus will host a payload mission in collaboration with ASPINA to demonstrate their reaction wheel in orbit. Reaction wheels are crucial for controlling the attitude of small satellite constellations without the need for rockets or external torque applications, making them a cost-effective solution for micro and small satellites. ASPINA is currently scaling up the production of reaction wheels to meet the growing demands of the small satellite sector.

“We are proud that ASPINA chose Sidus to host their payload as they develop essential technology for the expanding space and satellite industries,” said Carol Craig, CEO and Founder of Sidus.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About ASPINA

ASPINA is a group of technology companies who are global leaders in hardware and software development and manufacturing. Originally founded in 1918 in Nagano, Japan as a silk spinning manufacturer, ASPINA has grown and evolved many times over the years yet maintained its reputation for excellence in quality and customer satisfaction as a manufacturer throughout its history. In the current era, ASPINA produces and delivers millions of actuator modules and assemblies a month from its four factories serving the automotive, medical, robotics, industrial, home appliance, and soon to be space sectors.

Under our mission “Shaping the hopes for tomorrow and providing comfort to the world’s people”, ASPINA has been supplying a wide range of solutions that fulfill the needs of customers around the world and has established a global network that extends from research and development to all steps along the supply chain, including sales and marketing, product design, and the production and delivery of products and services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Valter Pinto



KCSA Strategic Communications



sidus@kcsa.com

(212) 896-1254

Media

Pam Davis



Sidus Space



mediateam@sidusspace.com

Space Products and Development

Chris Jones



ASPINA



us.info@aspina-group.com