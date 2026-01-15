Sicredi Partners with Skyhigh Security to Secure Hybrid Work and AI Adoption

Skyhigh Security's industry leading SSE solution helps modernize and strengthen Sicredi's security posture

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyhigh Security, the leader in data-first Security Service Edge (SSE), has helped modernize and strengthen the security posture of long-time partner Sicredi, one of Brazil’s largest financial institutions. This partnership, built on a 12-year relationship between the two organizations, marks Skyhigh Security’s evolution from a solution provider into a trusted and reliable partner helping navigate Sicredi’s accelerated AI adoption.

Serving nine million members with a workforce of 50,000+ employees, Sicredi’s on-premises infrastructure could no longer support the flexibility and efficiency needed to handle real-time blocking of risky AI engines, rising network demands, stricter compliance requirements, and a hybrid workforce. They needed to scale a hybrid cloud solution without disrupting operations or sacrificing comprehensive security.

“With branch bandwidth surging and AI adoption accelerating, relying solely on our on-premises environment no longer made sense,” said Gustavo Junges, Information Security Specialist at Sicredi. “Scaling the central infrastructure would have required unsustainable investments. Instead, we chose to shift toward a hybrid architecture that could deliver both flexibility and efficiency, while supporting our increasing need for AI-aware policies and real-time blocking of high-risk AI engines.”

“Complex business and security concerns, especially those introduced by GenAI, make business-driven data security challenging,” according to Gartner analyst Andrew Bales. In his research report, Security Leader’s Guide to Data Security in the Age of AI*, he states, “Gartner expects that by 2026, 75% of organizations running generative AI (GenAI) initiatives will reprioritize their data security efforts, shifting their spending from structured data security initiatives to unstructured data security initiatives.”

To address these concerns, customers are leveraging a hybrid security approach as the key to navigating the rapidly evolving threat landscape in complex and regulated industries like financial services. This strategy offers customers the agility and resilience needed to protect data and applications that span across multiple IT environments within one organization.

By choosing to deploy Skyhigh Security’s hybrid SSE solution, Sicredi can secure its members and data through one unified platform across on-prem, cloud, and remote environments. With multiple industry leading security products included in Skyhigh Security’s platform—including Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) capabilities—Sicredi is equipped with the visibility and control needed to efficiently protect users, devices, applications, and sensitive data while eliminating zero-day and malware exposure.

“We are proud to continue and expand this partnership with Sicredi, a company that is deeply dedicated to protecting its members, employees, and sensitive data,” said Sanjay Castelino, President, Skyhigh Security. “With Skyhigh Security’s platform, Sicredi reaps the benefits of a hybrid security environment, empowering them to scale safely and maintain compliance while embracing innovation.”

This partnership delivers tangible business outcomes for Sicredi, including:

Operational resilience: Seamlessly supports daily data log volumes of business demand that legacy on-premises solutions could not handle.

Seamlessly supports daily data log volumes of business demand that legacy on-premises solutions could not handle. Proactive threat defense: Automatically isolates unknown traffic and mitigates malware and zero-day attacks.

Automatically isolates unknown traffic and mitigates malware and zero-day attacks. Streamlined policy management: Unified policy simplified operations and accelerated deployment cycles.

Unified policy simplified operations and accelerated deployment cycles. Faster incident response: Issue resolution within minutes rather than hours or days.

Issue resolution within minutes rather than hours or days. Intelligent data protection: Blocked sensitive data uploads, enforced application controls, and addressed policy violations on platforms like LinkedIn.

Blocked sensitive data uploads, enforced application controls, and addressed policy violations on platforms like LinkedIn. AI-ready security: Restricted public Copilot usage, enforced managed-device-only access, and blocked high-risk AI engines using Skyhigh’s AI security.

Restricted public Copilot usage, enforced managed-device-only access, and blocked high-risk AI engines using Skyhigh’s AI security. 50% cost reduction: Optimized SD-WAN link investments and incorporated Skyhigh’s SSE platform to consolidate threat and data protection across their hybrid environment.

This expanded partnership is emblematic of Skyhigh Security’s continued growth across regions, especially in Latin America. By expanding globally and driving the continued adoption of its hybrid SSE platform, Skyhigh Security demonstrates the growing role of hybrid security providing not just secure access, but the more holistic data usage of today—and of tomorrow.

More details on the Skyhigh Security and Sicredi partnership are available here.

