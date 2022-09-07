SIAL Paris Unveils CXMP, Its Digital Catalog

This tool enables exhibitors and visitors of the trade fair to optimize their business opportunities, 365 days a year.

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For its 2022 edition, SIAL Paris presents a new online catalog on the CXMP marketplace listing the 7,000 exhibitors and their products. Developed by the Comexposium Group to accompany clients throughout the year, the platform is organized into three sections: Food, Fashion and Sport. Through it, the exhibitors and visitors of SIAL Paris are welcome to join a community of more than 300,000 vendors and buyers.

A digital showcase for increased visibility

Exhibitors enjoy free access to the marketplace to present their brands, to create their product catalog and boost their visibility throughout the trade fair’s community of visitors. They may upload an unlimited number of products, and add various elements: a full description, photos…

Visitors envoy the convenience of consulting for free the list of exhibitors and new products posted online every day to best organize their in-person visit and not miss any of the innovations presented at the trade fair.

A digital tool for use in networking

CXMP offers a networking feature designed to facilitate discussions and establish connections throughout the trade fair community. The tool will enable the exhibitors and visitors to make in-person or virtual appointments directly on the platform before, during, and up to two weeks after the trade fair.

Highlight on the trade fair:

SIAL Talks, a rich program of 60 conferences with more than 100 international speakers, debates on current events and major trends in the agri-food industry.

Consult the SIAL TALKS program

SIAL Innovation, the SIAL Innovation Grand Prix, dedicated to the most outstanding new products, will unveil the finalists at the SIAL Innovation press conference, to be followed on the SIAL Youtube channel from September 16. The winners will be awarded on October 15 at 4:30 pm at the show.

SIAL Start Up, to discover new product approaches and create the solutions of the future: 650 start-ups are expected, including 100 grouped together at the Sial Start’Up village.

SIAL Future Lab for an immersion in the heart of food trends on the horizon for 2030 (agriculture, retail and plate).

SIAL PRATICAL INFORMATION

Press Space: Hall 6

Ask for your media pass: Access badge

About SIAL Paris

Organized by Comexposium, SIAL Paris is the largest food industry trade fair in the world with more than 7,000 exhibitors and 400,000 exhibited products.

The event is part of the SIAL Network, the world’s largest network of food and drink trade fairs. Through twelve regular events, the network brings together 17,000 exhibitors and 700,000 professionals from 200 countries. The next SIAL Paris will be held from 15 to 19 October 2022 at Paris Nord Villepinte.

www.sialparis.com

Contacts

Press contact: pamela.themonis@comexposium.com