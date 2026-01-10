Si2’s OpenAccess Coalition Announces 2026 Board of Directors

ROUND ROCK, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The OpenAccess Coalition is pleased to announce its 2026 Board of Directors, now representing 16 member companies. In 2025, the Coalition welcomed new representatives from Google and NVIDIA, further strengthening its leadership and commitment to advancing open standards in the semiconductor industry.

The Board of Directors oversees the operations of the OpenAccess Coalition, including the membership of the Change Team and the Extensions Steering Group, ensuring continued innovation and collaboration across the ecosystem.

2026 Board of Directors:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Intel Corp.

Keysight Technologies

MediaTek Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Microsoft

NVIDIA

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens Industry Software, Inc.

SK hynix Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

For more information about the OpenAccess Coalition and its initiatives, please visit OpenAccess Coalition

