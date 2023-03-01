Shure Announces GLX-D+ Dual-Band Wireless System with Accessories; More Info at B&H

Pro Audio News: The Shure GLX-D+ wireless system offers versatile modularity and dual-band functionality for modern applications, including installed sound, live performances, and business conferencing.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is excited to announce the new dual-band Shure GLX-D+ wireless system, which expands the original GLX-D system into the 5.8 GHz range. The system also offers three different receiver types, an entire ecosystem of accessories, and versatile functionality for applications ranging from installed sound in small venues and live stage performances, to corporate facilities, educational institutions, and houses of worship.

The most crucial feature of this system is surely the dual-band operation. With fully digital audio in either the 2.4 or 5.8 GHz bands, engineers have more freedom to a clean frequency for transmitting crystal clear digital audio, free of interference. The system can automatically scan both bands to find the one that offers the highest number of clean channels, and with true-digital diversity, two antennas and two independent receiver modules can work together to reduce RF signal dropouts. While the previous GLX-D system could only operate in the 2.4 GHz range, the new dual-band design provides an additional 125 MHz of bandwidth, increasing the amount of potentially open channels in the far less crowded 5.8 GHz range.

In terms of receiver types, three are offered by Shure for this system: The GLXD4+ tabletop receiver with dual fixed antennas, the footswitch activated GLXD6 guitar pedal receiver that can sit neatly in a pedalboard, and the GLXD4R+ half-rack receiver that supports the greatest number of accessories for installed sound applications. Both the GLXD6 and GLXD4+ can support four transmitters at once (up to 8 in ideal conditions) but the GLXD4R+ can support up to 11 systems (16 in ideal conditions) when used with the GLXD+FM Frequency Manager, making it the ideal option for applications that require a large number of channels.

Besides the Frequency Manager, a host of other optional accessories are available for you to build the optimal wireless setup. Transmitter options include the GLXD1+ bodypack transmitter for lavalier microphones and the GLXD2+ handheld transmitter available in three classic Shure microphone types: the venerable SM58, the tried-and-true BETA 58, and the BETA87A condenser, which lets vocals shine. The SBC10-904 Single Battery Sled Charger and SBC10-USBC Wall Charger provide alternative options for keeping the transmitter’s SB904 battery charged and ready to go. And for the half-rack receiver, alternate antenna options are available, such as the PA805DB-RSMA Passive Directional Antenna and a 45° Omnidirectional Antenna. A paintable mounting bracket with BNC connector is also offered for mounting your removable antenna, as well as the UA221DB-RSMA Passive Antenna Splitter for splitting an incoming signal into two outgoing signals so two receivers can share a single antenna pair.

The battery has been improved with smart recharge technology for greater convenience. Shure’s new SB904 lithium-ion battery provide up to 12 hours of reliable runtime and can be charged from the receiver’s front panel or while still inside the transmitter via USB-C. A quick charge feature allows for 1.5 hours of operation from a mere 15-minute charge, offering a serious lifeline for engineers in a pinch.

Whether you are looking for a cleaner wireless solution that resists interference in busy spaces, or a new modular system for special applications, the GLX-D+ delivers high-quality digital audio with vital tools and loads of accessory options to ensure reliable performance and ease of use, even if you’ve never operated a wireless system before.

Learn more about Shure GLX-D+ Mic systems



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/pro-audio/news/shure-glx-d-dual-band-wireless

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contacts

Henry Posner



B&H Photo Video



212-615-8820



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/