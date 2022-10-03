<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Shueisha to open official website for popular comic series Naruto

“NARUTO OFFICIAL SITE,” by Shueisha and Bandai Namco Entertainment, will provide the latest news and information related to the comic series in six different languages

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shueisha, one of Japan’s leading publishing companies, is set to open the official Naruto website. The site, jointly operated with Bandai Namco Entertainment, will open at 12:00 PM JST on October 3, 2022.


NARUTO OFFICIAL SITE: http://naruto-official.com/en

Along with the latest news and information about the globally popular ninja-action manga series by Masashi Kishimoto, the new website will cover comics, animations, games, and merchandise related to Naruto and the sequel Boruto-Naruto Next Generations. The site will be jointly operated with Bandai Namco Entertainment and all content will be available simultaneously in six languages: Japanese, English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

Mr. Kishimoto commented, “It’s the Naruto anime’s 20th anniversary! In celebration, the “NARUTO OFFICIAL SITE” is now open not only in Japan, but across the globe for everyone to enjoy! As this is a big anniversary year, a ton of projects are being planned, so please check this website for exciting info! I hope everyone looks forward to it!”

Shueisha is home to hugely successful IP comic titles such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Demon Slayers all of which have achieved world-wide popularity hand-in-hand with their animation adaptations. Naruto, in particular, has gained a huge following globally through its depiction of the struggles and growth of young ninjas in their quest to become master ninjas, with more than 250 million copies (including digital copies) in circulation worldwide.

About Shueisha: https://www.shueisha.co.jp/en/
About Bandai Namco Entertainment: https://www.bandainamcoent.co.jp/english/

