SHRM’s Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., Named a 2022 LinkedIn Top Voice in Company Culture

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) President and Chief Executive Officer Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, was named a 2022 Top Voice in Company Culture by LinkedIn. The Top Voices in Company Culture list highlights 10 thought leaders who focus on building great workplaces, developing talent and cultivating inclusive cultures.

The inaugural Top Voices in Company Culture list recognized Taylor for his work showcasing why a company culture where all employees feel they belong is critical for shaping the future of work. LinkedIn praised his newsletter—with more than 83,000 subscribers—where he breaks down how mindful leaders can build a more skilled, diverse and representative workforce. Taylor also utilizes informative graphics and videos to discuss the importance of second-chance hiring, highlight how a remote workforce can maintain a cohesive culture and share how HR departments can prioritize mental health.

A recent research report from SHRM, Strengthening Workplace Culture: A Tool for Retaining and Empowering Employees Globally, found that employees who rate their workplace culture as good are more likely to say they have a meaningful career working for their organization, as opposed to those who rate their culture as poor (95% versus 32%). This statistic lays the point bare: Workplace culture matters everywhere.

“We as leaders must work to foster strong, intentional workplace environments that lead to cultural alignment, business success and, ultimately, a better world of work,” Taylor said. “I’m honored to be recognized as a Top Voice in Company Culture and will continue to work on behalf of SHRM and the profession of HR to highlight the importance of company culture and its effect on the workplace.”

In addition to thought leadership on company culture, Taylor is a sought-after expert and voice on all things work, known for charting the way forward through crisis and uncertainty. He connects innovative ideas to the HR profession, sparking conversations about the future of work.

LinkedIn News launched the Top Voices in Company Culture this year. The list features experts actively shaping the conversation around company culture and sharing actionable advice on management and talent acquisition. And more importantly, each individual is answering the tough questions: What defines a great workplace, and which path most effectively grows your career?

