Shoppers Want Faster, Easier Holiday Returns and Are Ready for AI to Deliver Them, According to Ada Research

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ada, the trusted AI-native customer experience company and creator of the AI Customer Experience (ACX) operating model, today released new survey data highlighting how retail returns during the high-traffic holiday season have become one of the most fragile moments in the customer journey and a critical opportunity for AI-powered support.

According to Ada’s survey, 55% of shoppers have already made or plan to make a return following the holiday season, and 21% say they return items more than once a month. Returns are no longer an edge case, but a recurring interaction that brands must be equipped to handle efficiently at scale.

Return friction is costly and widespread

Shoppers expect returns to be routine, but breakdowns in speed, transparency, and resolution are eroding trust and, in many cases, pushing customers away from brands altogether. While many consumers report being “somewhat satisfied” with returns, that satisfaction is fragile. Only 36% say they are “very satisfied” with the returns process, leaving significant room for improvement and little margin for error.

The most common pain points for consumers include:

Unexpected return fees (42%)

Shipping inconveniences (41%)

Unclear return policies (32%)

During high-volume periods, these issues create customer experience bottlenecks and increased pressure on support teams. The stakes are high: 57% of consumers say a poor returns experience would impact their likelihood of purchasing from that brand again, regardless of past loyalty.

Balancing consumer self-service & customer support

Customers have multiple options for how to make a return, and overwhelmingly they gravitate towards options that are fast, low-effort, and flexible. Self-service return options are the most preferred channel (31%), followed by in-person (23%). Although currently only 12% of consumers prefer chatbots, when asked about the future, they became more optimistic. 60% said they would be likely to use an AI agent if it could instantly answer questions and process a return, highlighting demands for speed and accuracy.

“Customers' expectations are higher than ever, and brands are working to step up,” said Mike Murchison, CEO and co-founder of Ada. “Our research shows that what is most important to customers, above and beyond anything else, is to have a frictionless experience that results in a quick resolution. Agentic experiences are the fastest way to deliver on that.”

Returns are a core CX opportunity

Despite strong interest in AI-powered returns, trust remains a key barrier to adoption. The top concerns consumers have about AI handling returns include that it will be less efficient than a human agent (24%), won’t understand their issue (22%), or will provide inaccurate information (21%).

Consumers also don’t expect AI to replace humans, but they do expect it to work intelligently alongside them. 35% of respondents say they only want a human involved after one failed AI interaction, while just 31% want human support immediately. This creates a clear opportunity for AI agents to resolve straightforward returns quickly while escalating when issue resolution is not immediate.

Ada’s data illustrates that returns are no longer a back-office function. They are a high-stakes customer interaction that can greatly reinforce or erode brand trust. 45% of consumers already feel comfortable using AI to handle returns, coupled with another 29% that are neutral. Brands that invest in reliable, transparent, and well-integrated AI-powered support have the opportunity to turn returns into a moment of differentiation.

The demands of seasonal spikes will continue to rise, and brands that reduce friction, eliminate uncertainty, increase transparency, and meet customers where they are will be best positioned to protect customer loyalty, reduce support strain, and deliver strong customer experiences.

Survey methodology

The survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers aged 18 and older was commissioned by Ada and conducted by Dynata in January 2026. The study explored consumer attitudes toward AI customer service, general sentiment, and the pain points associated with both online and in-store returns during the 2025 holiday season.

