Shopbox AI Wins eCommerce Software Tool Or App Of The Year Award

At a gala night in Dublin’s Mansion House, Shopbox AI Beats Of Stiff Competition To Bring Home eCommerce Software Tool Or App Of The Year 2022.

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shopbox AI ( www.shopbox.ai ), the Irish retail technology company, are delighted to announce they have won the award for eCommerce Software Tool Or App Of The Year at last night’s eComm Awards ceremony in Dublin. The Awards celebrate the best of breed in the Irish online retail, agency and technology market and was attended by over 200 representatives from across the sector.

The eCommerce Software Tool Or App Of The Year award recognises Irish-based technology providers whose products and services have demonstrated significant positive impact on the world of eCommerce. “I’m personally delighted with the win and what it means for our team and our retail clients who use our platform, many of whom were winners themselves this evening” commented Shopbox AI CEO, Alan Gormley. “It’s a recognition of how far we have come in just over two years, being nominated in a category alongside very tough competition and taking home the award.”

The winner was selected by a panel of expert judges, based on the company’s ability to showcase their solution’s uniqueness, innovation and commercial impact for their clients and the ecommerce industry overall.

About Shopbox AI

Shopbox AI is a retail technology company that believes the customer should be at the heart of everything online retailers do. Its AI-powered platform is rooted in consumer behaviour and shopping psychology. The company believes that adapting the store and experience based on the interests and behaviours of site visitors, not precoded offerings, increases customer satisfaction, conversion rates, retention and revenue. Founded in Ireland in 2020, Shopbox AI has grown internationally and counts brands such as Schuh, Tool Station, Kitlocker.com and Euronics as clients. www.shopbox.ai

About The Irish eCommerce Awards

The Irish eCommerce Awards recognise and reward the organisations, teams and individuals who are helping shape the thriving internet retail industry across the island of Ireland. www.ecommawards.ie

