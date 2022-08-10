Shoe Carnival to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 25, 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, today announced second quarter 2022 earnings results will be released on Thursday, August 25, 2022, before the market open. The Company will host its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Investors section of Shoe Carnival’s website at www.shoecarnival.com. The online replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call and will be available for one year.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of August 9, 2022, the Company operates 395 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under its Shoe Carnival and Shoe Station banners and offers shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival, Inc. trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Press releases and annual report are available on the Company’s website at www.shoecarnival.com.

