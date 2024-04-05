Home Business Wire SHL Telemedicine: Invitation to Conference Call Presenting Annual Results 2023
Business Wire

SHL Telemedicine: Invitation to Conference Call Presenting Annual Results 2023

di Business Wire

TEL AVIV, Israel & ZURICH & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SHLT–SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN; NASDAQ: SHLT) (“SHL” or the “Company”), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, today announced that it will publish its results for 2023 on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 7 am CET.


The conference call for investors, journalists, and analysts to discuss the annual results 2023 will be hosted by Yariv Alroy, Chairman, Erez Nachtomy, CEO, and Amir Hai, CFO, and has been scheduled for the same day as following:

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Time: 4 pm CET / 10 am ET / 5 pm Israel Time

The conference call can be accessed live via the below dial-in numbers:

From Europe

  

+41 (0) 58 310 50 00

From the UK

  

+44 (0) 207 107 06 13

From the USA

  

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13

From Israel

  

+972 3763 1173

Toll free:

  

1 80 921 44 27

Local:

  

+972 3763 1173

Other international numbers are available here.

After the presentation, there will be an open Q&A. The conference call is scheduled to last 40-60 minutes and will be held in English.

The press release and the presentations slides will be made available at the Company’s website www.shl-telemedicine.com at 7 am CET on April 17, 2024.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957) and on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (SHLT, ISIN: US78423T2006, CUSIP: 78423T200). For more information, please visit our website at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Contacts

For any additional support, please contact Fabienne Farner, phone +41 43 244 81 42 or e-mail shl@irf-reputation.ch

Articoli correlati

JBT Corporation Announces the Execution of a Definitive Transaction Agreement with Marel hf., Representing a Significant Milestone Towards the Anticipated Launch of a Voluntary...

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT), a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage...
Continua a leggere

SES Shareholders Vote at Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

Business Wire Business Wire -
Dividend of EUR 0.50 per A-share approvedLUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES held its Annual General Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting today...
Continua a leggere

Lattice to Advance Functional Safety for Automotive and Industrial Applications

Business Wire Business Wire -
‒ Enhanced Collaboration with NewTec to Focus on Delivering Flexible, Scalable, and Easy-to-Implement Functional Safety Solutions –HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LSCC...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php