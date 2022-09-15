Shipwell Partners with NMB Solutions Inc. to Provide Certified, Robust TMS Solution for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Community

Shipwell and NMB Solutions Inc. to partner bringing best-in-class Transportation Management Solutions (TMS) to the Microsoft Dynamics 365 community

The partnership will provide Microsoft Dynamics 365 users with access to a certified and purpose-built TMS platform

NMB’s Gateway for TMS in collaboration with Shipwell’s TMS platform seamlessly integrate – maximizing efficiency and effectiveness to bring rapid savings and value to customers

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommerce—Shipwell, an industry-leader in cloud-based shipping and logistics, and NMB Solutions Inc., which provides a Microsoft-certified D365 Gateway for multi-modal transportation, parcel shipping and compliance solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365 (D365), today announced their partnership, bringing Shipwell’s modern, best-in-class Transportation Management System (TMS) to the Microsoft D365 community.

Now, more than ever, industries across various sectors are demanding significant efficiency gains and looking to reduce transportation and supply chain-related costs. By integrating Shipwell’s powerful, modern TMS with NMB’s Microsoft-Certified Gateway for D365 Finance and Operations module, this partnership paves a way for state-of-the-art, cloud-native solutions to automate, optimize and streamline customers’ supply chains.

Born from the recognition that supply chains must evolve to match the needs of a changing industry, Shipwell’s technology creates a better experience for businesses and customers. From instantly uncovering greater efficiency and cost savings in shipping options to automated disruption monitoring and management, Shipwell’s centralized solution transforms supply chains to be responsive and streamlined.

NMB Solutions has been an innovator in the Microsoft community for 15+years, and has been hyper-focused over the last several years on providing mission-critical and purpose-built solutions for the Microsoft D365 community.

“This partnership is a natural fit for both companies,” said Chris Morgan, president of NMB Solutions. “Shipwell’s TMS solution slides right into the wheelhouse of the majority of North American D365 Finance and Supply Chain customers. It is affordable, robust and scalable. D365 customers needing modern-day TMS capabilities will be amazed by what they can achieve with this solution.”

Shipwell’s robust, reputable, Gartner-recognized TMS platform integrates seamlessly with existing business applications, partners and workflows, reducing implementation time for go live in as little as 8-10 weeks. The solution not only minimizes customers’ IT and integration resource requirements but also maximizes savings and value.

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring D365 ERP connectivity and experience to the Shipwell network with NMB Solutions,” said Greg Price, CEO of Shipwell. “NMB is an expert in D365 and supply chain, and they bring a wealth of knowledge and capabilities to this partnership and to the Microsoft community. NMB’s Gateway for TMS is a game changer, and combined with Shipwell’s modern-day TMS, the Microsoft D365 community will now have the ability to deploy best-in-class, certified solutions for transportation management and real-time visibility – resulting in significant efficiencies, savings and continuous improvements.”

Backed by AI and machine learning capabilities, Shipwell’s data-driven technology provides automation, comprehensive tracking, exception management and advanced analytics at every point in the supply chain, allowing customers to proactively address delays and reduce spend.

To learn more about this partnership, visit the NMB booth and product showcase at the upcoming D365 Community Summit in Orlando.

About Shipwell

In a world where shipping expectations and complexity are greater than ever, Shipwell is on a mission to empower supply chain efficiency at scale across every company size, stage, and industry. Supply chain solutions today are highly disconnected, rigid, and difficult to use, but Shipwell is disrupting the status quo. Our solution combines everything our customers need in a comprehensive platform that adapts as the market and business demands change, so they can effectively manage the entire process in one place and never have to rip and replace. Shipwell is proud to be recognized by industry experts as a leader in shipping and logistics, including Gartner Magic Quadrant for TMS, Forbes 2020 Next Billion-Dollar Startup, and was named fourth fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. To learn more, visit www.shipwell.com.

About NMB Solutions Inc.

NMB Solutions is a Microsoft Gold Business Applications Partner. The company was founded in 1999 as a VAR and implementer of Axapta, which would go on to become Microsoft Dynamics AX. In 2013, NMB transitioned to an ISV, solely focused on delivering third-party parcel shipping and LTL solutions for Dynamics AX. Today, NMB has customers across the globe in many different industries. To learn more, visit: www.nmbsolutions.ca, or visit our booth #814 at NA Community summit 2022.

