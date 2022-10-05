Shift4 Appoints Sam Bakhshandehpour to Board of Directors

ALLENTOWN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FOUR—Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, today announced the appointment of Sam Bakhshandehpour to the Shift4 Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Bakhshandehpour will serve as a member of the Compensation Committee and the Audit Committee.





“We are pleased to welcome Sam to the Shift4 Board,” said Jared Isaacman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Shift4. “We are confident that Sam’s deep experience in the restaurant, hospitality, gaming, and media industries and his strong background in investment banking and mergers and acquisitions will prove enormously valuable to our strategic growth ambitions.”

Mr. Bakhshandehpour is the President and Board Member of José Andrés’ (JA) restaurant and media company. JA’s platform spans 30+ restaurants across 9 markets globally and multiple cuisines, including the 2-Michelin starred Minibar, and numerous Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants. Mr. Bakhshandehpour also runs José Andrés Media division (JAM) which produces food-related cultural content across scripted and unscripted film and television, books, podcasts, and digital content. JAM also houses numerous global partnerships and a consumer products platform.

Previously, Mr. Bakhshandehpour served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of sbe Entertainment, a private equity backed hotel, restaurant and nightlife company with over 80 properties globally. He began his career on Wall Street with J.P. Morgan Securities running the Global Casino and West Coast Real Estate & Lodging Investment Banking practice focused on mergers & acquisitions and capital raising. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

Mr. Bakhshandehpour expands the breadth of expertise of the Board which currently consists of three other independent directors: Jonathan Halkyard, Christopher Cruz, and Karen Roter Davis.

