Shields Health Solutions Earns URAC Accreditation in Specialty Pharmacy Services

The designation demonstrates the highest level of commitment to quality healthcare

STOUGHTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shields Health Solutions, the premier specialty pharmacy accelerator in the country, is proud to announce that it has earned URAC accreditation in specialty pharmacy services. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management. By achieving this status, Shields Health Solutions demonstrates commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes.

Shields currently partners with more than 70 health systems around the country and has helped their patients reduce co-pays, promptly receive medication delivery, often within two days, and improved medication adherence greater than 90 percent on average.

“Shields Health Solutions has a deep commitment to excellence in specialty pharmacy and the URAC accreditation marks another milestone in recognizing our high quality of care,” said Kate Campagnola, Director of Accreditation. “By continuing to improve patient access to care and supporting complex patients through an integrated care model, we are excited to continue our mission to improve health outcomes and decrease costs for complex patients.”

“Pharmacies and related pharmaceutical services play a critical role in the health care delivery system now more than ever. Given the complicated nature of chronic disease, organizations like Shields Health Solutions do much more than simply fill a prescription. As trusted experts at the frontline of care delivery, they often provide targeted patient support and education to ensure proper medication management,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. “By achieving URAC accreditation, Shields Health Solutions demonstrates excellence in quality care delivery and their long-term commitment to ensuring patient safety and improving outcomes.”

About Shields Health Solutions

Shields Health Solutions is the premier specialty pharmacy accelerator in the country. The Shields Performance Platform, an integrated set of solutions, services and technology, is intentionally designed to elevate payer and drug access for specialty pharmacies, elevate health outcomes for complex patients, and elevate growth throughout the entire health system. As the foremost experts in the health system specialty pharmacy industry, Shields has a proven track record of success including access to over 80 percent of all limited distribution drugs (LDDs) and most (health insurance) payers in the nation; and a clinical model proven to lower total cost of care by 13%. In partnership with more than 70 health systems across the country through national-scale collaboration, Shields Health Solutions has a vested interest in delivering measurable clinical and financial results for health systems. For more, visit our blog and follow us on social media, @ShieldsRX, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

