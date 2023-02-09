SHI International Hires Dave Gruver as Field CTO — Modern End-User Support Strategies

Gruver brings more than 25 years of technical leadership experience supporting the complex IT environments of Fortune 100 companies

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has hired Dave Gruver as Field CTO — Modern End-User Support Strategies. Reporting to Melissa Graham, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Gruver will lead business and IT leaders through consultative technical strategy development and program execution working with the largest and most complex IT organizations that SHI supports.

“With over 30 years’ experience supporting the end users of multinational businesses, SHI understands the complex challenges facing those companies on which the sun never sets,” said Graham. “Dave adds invaluable expertise and a unique perspective, having spent more than 25 years shaping the experience for tens of thousands of end-users within one of those organizations. He brings a natural consultative approach that further expands our ability to help our largest customers plan for — and solve — the challenges facing them today, tomorrow, and beyond.”

For the past quarter century, Gruver has worked in several roles at AT&T, including most recently as Assistant Vice President. In that capacity, he led a nationwide team devoted to lifecycle management and support for more than 700,000 client compute devices across AT&T, delivering positive outcomes while maintaining cost efficiency and security. Prior to that, he served as Director, delivering end-user collaboration, compute, and mobile solutions for AT&T’s 300,000 employees.

“Having been a long-time SHI customer, I saw firsthand the exceptional level of partnership and agility that SHI provides IT professionals tasked with designing, supporting, and securing end-user programs at the global enterprise level. I knew this was where I wanted to be,” said Gruver. “The size, scope and geographic footprint of global companies presents unique challenges. I am looking forward to helping customers navigate these challenges and help them reach the exceptional business outcomes they desire.”

ABOUT SHI

SHI International Corp. is a $14 billion transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 15,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 6,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

Press Resources



SHI Corporate Website: http://www.SHI.com

SHI Blog: http://blog.SHI.com

SHI Twitter Handle: @SHI_Intl

Contacts

Gregory FCA for SHI International



Matt McLoughlin



610.228.2123



Matt@GregoryFCA.com