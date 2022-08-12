Home Business Wire SHI International Adds Kapil Bansal to Manage Hardware Solutions and Services
Business Wire

SHI International Adds Kapil Bansal to Manage Hardware Solutions and Services

di Business Wire

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has hired Kapil Bansal as Senior Vice President of Hardware Solutions and Services. Reporting directly to SHI President and CEO, Thai Lee, Bansal will be responsible for leading the company’s overall hardware, advanced solutions and Managed Workplace Services strategies and execution. Bansal will also manage the custom hardware configuration work performed at the company’s two Integration Centers in New Jersey.

“SHI’s customers rightly expect innovative and integrated hardware solutions to be managed end-to-end and delivered with world class customer support,” said Thai Lee. “Kapil’s extensive portfolio management experience and proven record of delivering forward-looking business outcomes will help our customers compete and win in the global marketplace.”

Bansal is a technology and business strategy veteran with deep experience in building distribution networks, sales strategies, and solution ecosystems that meet customer needs. He comes to SHI from Nokia, where he was Vice President of Strategy and Business Transformation. Prior to that, Bansal served in a range of roles across the telecom industry, where he had profit and loss ownership, strategic growth planning responsibilities, and managed delivery performance.

After studying economics and engineering at Duke University, Bansal received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

“SHI has a strong hardware partner ecosystem, and I look forward to driving new opportunities that delight our customers and strengthen our global operations,” said Bansal. “I am eager to support the company’s next stage of growth as SHI further expands capabilities to deliver comprehensive solutions addressing the latest market trends.”

ABOUT SHI

SHI International Corp. is a $13 billion transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 15,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 6,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

Press Resources

SHI Corporate Website: http://www.SHI.com
SHI Blog: http://blog.SHI.com
SHI Twitter Handle: @SHI_Intl

Contacts

For SHI International:

Gregory FCA

Matt McLoughlin

610.228.2123

Matt@GregoryFCA.com

Articoli correlati

Homebuyer Competition Falls to Lowest Level Since Early Months of Pandemic

Business Wire Business Wire -
Higher mortgage rates and home prices are pushing some house hunters out of the market, leaving those who remain...
Continua a leggere

Guerrilla RF Reports Continued Growth in its Second Quarter of 2022, Despite Global Supply Chain Issues

Business Wire Business Wire -
GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) (the “Company” or “Guerrilla RF”) reported financial results for its second quarter,...
Continua a leggere

Performant Healthcare Solutions to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Performant Healthcare Solutions (Nasdaq: PFMT) (the Company), a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Homebuyer Competition Falls to Lowest Level Since Early Months of Pandemic

Business Wire