SHI International Adds Kapil Bansal to Manage Hardware Solutions and Services

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has hired Kapil Bansal as Senior Vice President of Hardware Solutions and Services. Reporting directly to SHI President and CEO, Thai Lee, Bansal will be responsible for leading the company’s overall hardware, advanced solutions and Managed Workplace Services strategies and execution. Bansal will also manage the custom hardware configuration work performed at the company’s two Integration Centers in New Jersey.

“SHI’s customers rightly expect innovative and integrated hardware solutions to be managed end-to-end and delivered with world class customer support,” said Thai Lee. “Kapil’s extensive portfolio management experience and proven record of delivering forward-looking business outcomes will help our customers compete and win in the global marketplace.”

Bansal is a technology and business strategy veteran with deep experience in building distribution networks, sales strategies, and solution ecosystems that meet customer needs. He comes to SHI from Nokia, where he was Vice President of Strategy and Business Transformation. Prior to that, Bansal served in a range of roles across the telecom industry, where he had profit and loss ownership, strategic growth planning responsibilities, and managed delivery performance.

After studying economics and engineering at Duke University, Bansal received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

“SHI has a strong hardware partner ecosystem, and I look forward to driving new opportunities that delight our customers and strengthen our global operations,” said Bansal. “I am eager to support the company’s next stage of growth as SHI further expands capabilities to deliver comprehensive solutions addressing the latest market trends.”

