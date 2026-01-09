SHAWOOD Joins Builders Alliance Los Angeles, Bringing Trusted Global Engineering to LA’s Fire Recovery Effort

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SHAWOOD, the premier brand of the globally respected Sekisui House group, announces its participation in the Builders Alliance, a coalition of ten licensed builders dedicated to accelerating recovery for homeowners affected by the LA wildfires. The nonprofit organization was formed to support community recovery by making home rebuilding accessible and doable for as many homeowners as possible. Its AI-driven platform allows users to choose from rigorously vetted home plans, making the rebuilding process more transparent, faster, and more cost-effective.

SHAWOOD brings a legacy of technical innovation to the Alliance, supported by Sekisui House's decades of research and development. The Japanese company’s proprietary engineering systems—including its metal joint system—provide structural precision and durability that have been tested in Japan's most demanding climates, where homes regularly face earthquakes and typhoons. In California, Sekisui House U.S. offers SHAWOOD with fire-resistant exterior panels and advanced safety reinforcements explicitly designed for the state's evolving wildfire risks and climate challenges.

“This partnership aligns with our core philosophy,” said David Viger, CEO of Sekisui House, U.S. “We believe that a home is not merely a shelter but a sanctuary engineered to age gracefully alongside its inhabitants. As an established and trusted builder in the Builders Alliance, we’re committed to bringing this vision to every family rebuilding in Los Angeles.”

Each SHAWOOD home is the product of a precise, thoroughly engineered process that draws on decades of Sekisui House research and adheres to international performance standards. Construction begins with a proprietary metal joint beam system—a signature technology of Sekisui House—that delivers exceptional structural integrity and high seismic performance. This beam system is assembled from high-precision, factory-built components, minimizing on-site variability and ensuring consistent quality at every stage.

Material selection is prioritized based on performance, durability, and climate resilience. SHAWOOD utilizes engineered timber, moisture- and fire-resistant cladding, advanced insulation, and full solar to create comfortable, Zero Energy homes that meet and exceed stringent safety standards. Every assembly undergoes rigorous testing for earthquake, wind, and wildfire durability—an approach rooted in Japan’s challenging natural environments and applied for areas with high fire risk.

As recovery efforts progress, the Builders Alliance’s digital portal provides individuals and families in the Palisades and Eaton fire areas with transparent, side-by-side comparisons of home designs, elevations, and costs. The ability to match plans to individual lot specifications and budgets enables homeowners to approach recovery with newfound confidence. Homes built through the Alliance may be move-in ready as early as 2026, with all SHAWOOD plans meeting or exceeding today’s stringent state and IBHS Wildfire Prepared standards.

For SHAWOOD, this initiative represents both a professional commitment and a continuation of its focus on fostering communities along the West Coast. The company believes that proper recovery involves providing families not just with a house, but with a home, engineered to last for generations—homes that embody resilience and innovation.

“We view this rebuilding effort as an opportunity to give back to the region,” said Mr. Viger. “The homes we build through the Alliance will serve as lasting legacies for future generations, engineered with the resilience and innovation that define SHAWOOD.”

This collaboration reflects Sekisui House’s broader vision of bringing world-class engineering and sustainable solutions to homeowners worldwide. Richmond American Homes, also part of the Sekisui House portfolio, is participating in the Alliance, underscoring the group’s commitment to American homeowners and innovation.

About SHAWOOD

SHAWOOD is the flagship brand of Sekisui House, one of the world’s largest homebuilders. Revolutionizing U.S. homebuilding, SHAWOOD breaks away from the widespread uniformity of current building practices and philosophy. Its proprietary framing system, the first of its kind in the U.S., results in homes that are resistant to natural disasters like earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, providing safety and peace of mind. SHAWOOD’s human-centered design principles exemplify harmony and beauty, blending architectural excellence, biophilic design, and thoughtful living spaces meant to promote serenity and human connection. This commitment to safety, resilience, sustainability, and innovation is the catalyst for SHAWOOD’s mission to build homes that cultivate wellbeing, bringing to life the Sekisui House global vision to make home the happiest place in the world.

About Sekisui House

Founded in 1960, Sekisui House, Ltd. is one of the world’s largest homebuilders and an international diversified developer, with cumulative sales of over 2.7 million homes1. Based in Osaka, Sekisui House has over 350 consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates2, over 32,000 employees3 and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange.

Sekisui House aims to create homes and communities that improve with time and last for generations. With “Love of Humanity” as its corporate philosophy, Sekisui House believes that homes should offer comfort, security, and peace of mind for residents, while maintaining harmony with the environment and its surroundings. Sekisui House has sustainability as a core corporate target and is now the global leader in the construction of net-zero-energy houses with more than 80,0004 of them built since the product was launched in 2013. In 2009, Sekisui House expanded into several new international markets and now operates in the United States, Australia, and Singapore.

*1 ; 2,706,837 homes delivered (As of January 31, 2025)

*2 ; 369 consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (As of July 31, 2025)

*3 ; 32,804 employees (As of July 31, 2025)

*4 ; 89,352 net-zero-energy houses (As of March 31, 2025)

