Sharp’s New R-IGZO 5.0-inch Display Now Available with Backlight Option

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Sharp Electronics Corporation Device Division (SECD) announced that its new Reflective IGZO (R-IGZO) 5.0-inch Class (diagonal) display for handheld applications is now available in a backlit option. This update provides added flexibility to achieve superb sunlight viewability with incredibly low power consumption. Samples are available now, with mass production starting in Q1 of 2023. For more information, visit our Sharp R-IGZO product information page.
The 5.0-inch R-IGZO portrait-mode display is ideal for battery-powered, handheld products that require full-color and high-resolution performance in bright outdoor environments. The panel offers ultra-low power consumption for both still and motion images. The display also delivers industrial-strength operating temperature ranges.
Key Features
Ultra-low Power Consumption
- Zero backlight power required in reflective mode
Exceptional Outdoor Viewability
- Full-color, full-speed video at 60Hz refresh
- Reflective electrode structure + high contrast
- 150 nits of brightness @ 855mW
- -20°C to +70°C operating temperature enables a wide variety of applications
Thin and Lightweight
- Slim, low-power backlight enables compact product designs
IGZO Technology
Sharp’s revolutionary IGZO technology moves beyond traditional TFT LCD technology with electron mobility far higher than Amorphous Silicon (a-Si) displays. The result delivers high-resolution, ultra-low power, slim product profiles, and exceptionally detailed touch panel capabilities.
About Sharp Electronics Corporation Device Division
Sharp Electronics Corporation Device Division (SECD) drives innovative LCD components to market. The world’s leading manufacturers of consumer and business technologies look to Sharp for the products, expertise, and worldwide support they need to make their visions a reality. For more information, visit us at www.SHARPSECD.com.
