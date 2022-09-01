Sharp/NEC’s NaViSense AI Solution Drives Better Business Insights and Improves the Customer Experience

The groundbreaking platform will lead to sharper audience insights, and enhanced decision-making across airports, financial institutions, and retail and hospitality settings

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In June 2022, Sharp NEC Display Solutions, a global leader in the projector and display markets, in partnership with Guise AI, Inc. debuted — a groundbreaking solution that leads to sharper audience insights and improved customer experiences across a multitude of industries. Utilizing computer vision, a form of artificial intelligence (AI) where computers can “see” the world, the technology analyzes visual data and then provides trends and key environmental data points to guide and inform business decisions.





NaViSense gathers and processes anonymous customer attributes using off-the-shelf or existing camera sources and edge computing devices such as RPi4. This cost-effective technology also collects the dwell time of people in front of a display, as well as a variety of other attributes, such as their estimated age and gender, the brand of clothing they are wearing, traffic trends, and more. The information collected by NaViSense adds value in that it can be used to improve customer experience and enhance decision-making at airports, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, banks and credit union branches, museums, and numerous retail settings.

Data is power so acquiring and acting on in-depth, real-time customer data—especially through automation and intelligence analysis—are now critical capabilities for these companies. NaViSense leverages these capabilities in meaningful ways by utilizing AI, partner ecosystems, and interactive tools that help these companies make strategic decisions and even automate aspects of their physical environments.

Its computer vision output is analyzed at the edge, and companies can make critical decisions in a matter of minutes. They can also optimize and even automate key aspects of their operations. Through the company’s established goals, NaViSense’s analysis help them identify trends and act upon them in ways that drive meaningful business results.

“NaViSense is an ever evolving, unique building block approach to gathering data and insights, allowing users to customize data sets and leverage off the shelf or existing dash boarding tools, said Kelly Harlin, Director Solutions Marketing & Commercialization, “our customers are responding quite favorably to this approach and solution, as they will continue to be an important part of its evolution.”

The ground breaking solution is already catching attention for its multi-industry-changing technology. At its launching event at InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas, among the six total awards Sharp/NEC received at the largest trade show in North America for audiovisual solutions, NaViSense received Digital Signage Magazine’s “InfoComm Best of Show 2022”.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. is the leading global provider of professional and commercial visual technology and digital signage solutions, wholly owned by Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. Sharp/NEC offers one of the broadest visual solutions portfolios in the industry, innovating in LCD displays, lamp and laser projectors, dvLED, 8K and 5G technology, collaboration solutions, calibration tools, IoT and AI-driven analytics. Sharp/NEC is a trusted name and a total solutions provider with strong ties to industry partners and has a reputation for quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support with a range of professional service offerings. Serving a wide variety of markets, the organization’s expertise spans retail, enterprise, education, entertainment, transportation, energy and utility, and more. For more information, please visit www.sharpnecdisplays.us. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

