Sharp, Motorola Mobility, and Kyocera Join Access Advance’s HEVC Advance Patent Pool as Licensees

HEVC Advance Patent Pool Surpasses 20,000-Patent Milestone

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Access Advance today announced that:





Sharp Corporation, Motorola Mobility LLC, and Kyocera Corporation, among other recent additions, have become Licensees of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool.

The HEVC Advance Patent Pool license now includes over 20,500 HEVC/H.265 essential patents issued in 116 countries, of which over 17,650 are exclusively available for a pool license through HEVC Advance.

According to Access Advance CEO, Peter Moller, “We are very pleased that Sharp, Motorola Mobility, and Kyocera have become Licensees of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. All three companies are leaders in the consumer electronics marketplace, and their participation in the HEVC Advance Patent Pool is another indicator of the value the HEVC Advance pool provides.”

“We are also extremely proud to now have 40 Licensors in our program, with collectively over 20,500 patents. Our successful and continuing efforts to consolidate over 75% of the HEVC/H.265 patent landscape provides unmatched and unprecedented value to both our licensors and licensees. Moreover, 31 of those licensors, accounting for 85% (over 17,650) of the pool’s patents, are now granting pool licenses to their HEVC essential patents exclusively through the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. We commend these licensors for their efforts to bring greater simplicity to the marketplace.”

About Access Advance:

Access Advance LLC is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important standards-based video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers. Access Advance currently manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing patents essential to H.265/HEVC technology, and the separate and independent VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing essential patents to VVC/H.266 technology. The HEVC Advance Patent Pool and the VVC Advance Patent Pool are elements of the Access Advance Video Codec Platform Initiative that seamlessly incorporates HEVC and VVC technologies into a single discounted royalty rate structure through the Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement for eligible Licensees whose products include both HEVC and VVC codecs. This innovation responds to the market’s desire for an even more efficient next-generation pool licensing structure. For more information, please visit www.accessadvance.com.

