Sharon AI to Deploy 1K B200 Cluster at NEXTDC M3 Data Center Using Lenovo Infrastructure and VAST Data

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharonAI Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Sharon AI”), a leading Australian Neocloud (SHAZ:OTC Markets, SHAZW:OTC Markets), today announced the expected deployment of a 1K B200 cluster at NEXTDC’s Tier IV M3 Data Center in Melbourne, Australia.

“NEXTDC is pleased to be expanding our engagement with Sharon AI, Lenovo and VAST Data as we deliver the latest generation of accelerated computing infrastructure in Australia,” said David Dzienciol, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at NEXTDC. “The NEXTDC M3 facility is purpose-built to support this 1K B200 cluster, with the power density, advanced cooling and operational resilience required for large-scale AI workloads.”

As the industry pivots toward more complex, data-intensive AI development, the DGX Blackwell platform offers a transformative leap in computational efficiency. Equipped with eight Blackwell GPUs interconnected via fifth-generation NVLink, this infrastructure delivers up to 3X the training performance and 15X the inference performance compared to previous-generation systems. The architecture is specifically optimized for massive-scale workloads, including large language models (LLMs), sophisticated recommender systems, and real-time chatbots.

The deployment is delivered under Sharon AI’s existing Lenovo TruScaleTM agreement, supporting the scalable rollout of the 1,000-unit B200 cluster and demonstrating a flexible model for rapid infrastructure expansion. By integrating Lenovo’s high-density server engineering with VAST Data’s high-performance storage fabric, Sharon AI provides a unified develop-to-deploy pipeline that eliminates traditional bottlenecks in the AI lifecycle.

“This engagement with Sharon AI and NEXTDC marks a significant step in delivering sovereign AI infrastructure at scale in Australia. The 1,000-unit B200 cluster at NEXTDC’s M3 facility provides the foundation Australian organisations need to compete globally," said Damien Fox, country manager Australia and New Zealand, VAST Data. "VAST Data’s storage fabric and InsightEngine remove the silos and latency that typically limit large AI systems, allowing NVIDIA Blackwell to operate as intended. The result is sovereign compute that enterprise, government, and research organisations can rely on to build and run serious AI workloads across the region.”

This expansion significantly bolsters Sharon AI’s existing GPU fleet, which currently includes NVIDIA A40, L40s, H100, H200 and now B200 architectures. Looking further into 2026, Sharon AI remains committed to the cutting edge of accelerated computing, with plans to deploy B300 and GB300 systems to maintain its position as a primary infrastructure provider for hyperscale, enterprise, government and research customers in Asia-Pacific.

"This expansion is about more than just raw capacity; it is about providing the specialized, sovereign architectural depth that the next era of AI requires," said James Manning, CEO and Chairman of Sharon AI. "By bringing 1,000 B200 GPUs to Australia, we are ensuring that AI natives, research, enterprise and government organizations in the Asia-Pacific region have immediate access to world-class compute."

About SHARON AI

SharonAI Holdings Inc. (“Sharon AI”) and its subsidiaries, a leading Australian Neocloud, is a High-Performance Computing company focused on Artificial Intelligence and Cloud GPU Compute Infrastructure. Our cloud GPU platform and compute infrastructure is accelerating the build of AI factories and sovereign AI solutions, powering the next wave of accelerated computing adoption. For more information, visit www.sharonai.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may contain, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are not historical facts and which are not assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. In some cases you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “project,” “strategy,” “plan,” “expect,” “goal,” “seek,” “future,” “likely” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or references to future periods. Examples of such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to express or implied statements regarding SHARON AI’s management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future including, without limitation, statements regarding:

Service and product offerings;

Receipt and use of proceeds;

Further investment in Neocloud operations, bringing high performance compute to market, at scale, for its hyperscale, research, enterprise and government customers; and

The strengthening of Sharon AI’s partner network.

In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. . Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, among others, all of the risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on October 21, 2025, as amended. Additional assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our registration statements, reports and other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements and other information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and SHARON AI does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Sharon AI Media Enquiries:

Rosalyn Christian/Zachary Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

+1 203.972.9200

sharonai@imsinvestorrelations.com