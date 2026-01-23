Sharon AI Announces Co-Founder & Chairman Mr. James Manning to Become Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharonAI Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Sharon AI”), a leading Australian Neocloud (SHAZ: OTC Markets, SHAZW: OTC Markets), announced Co-Founder and Chairman Mr. James Manning will become Chief Executive Officer of Sharon AI, effective January 23rd, 2026.

Mr. Manning has over 20 years’ experience across corporate finance, accounting, business, asset management and operations in both public & private companies. Over the last eight years, Mr. Manning has developed and monetized over 300MWs of high-performance compute infrastructure across the United States and Australia.

Mr. Manning has a Master of Business (Finance) and a Masters in Property Development from the University of Technology Sydney, as well as a Bachelor of Accounting from Australian Catholic University. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Company Directors (FAICD), and a Fellow of the Institute of Public Accountants (IPA).

Sharon AI Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, James Manning, said “As Co-Founder and now CEO of Sharon AI, I’m thrilled to lead the company into its next phase of growth. We’ve built a strong foundation — with additional capital, key strategic partnerships, and surging AI demand — we’re well positioned to deliver sovereign high-performance compute infrastructure at scale. I sincerely thank Wolf Schubert for his leadership over the past 18 months; his work has driven major milestones, and I’m pleased he’ll continue as Country Manager – USA to support our US development and Asia-Pacific hyperscale, AI lab and global enterprise sales opportunities.”

Sharon AI Country Manager - USA, Wolf Schubert, said “It has been a pleasure to work with the Sharon AI team over the previous 18 months, and with the recent sale of Sharon AI’s interest in Texas Critical Data Centers it was a logical time for me to assume the role of Country Manager – USA, a transition that enables James to step into the role of Chief Executive Officer. This leadership alignment allows the business to focus on its core Neocloud operations, delivering scalable, high-performance compute to research and enterprise customers throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

About SHARON AI

SharonAI Holdings Inc. (“SHARON AI”) and its subsidiaries, Australia’s leading Neocloud, is a High-Performance Computing company focused on Artificial Intelligence and Cloud GPU Compute Infrastructure. Our cloud GPU platform and compute infrastructure is accelerating the build of AI factories and sovereign AI solutions, powering the next wave of accelerated computing adoption. For more information, visit www.sharonai.com.

Sharon AI Media Enquiries:

Rosalyn Christian/Zachary Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

+1 203.972.9200

sharonai@imsinvestorrelations.com