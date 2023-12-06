SharkNinja Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Ordinary Shares

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering of 6,095,169 ordinary shares of SharkNinja by certain selling shareholders affiliated with Xuning Wang and CDH Investments (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”) at a price to the public of $47.00 per ordinary share. The Selling Shareholder affiliated with CDH Investments has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 914,275 ordinary shares of SharkNinja. The offering is expected to close on December 8, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.





SharkNinja is not selling any ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. William Blair and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: (866) 471-2526, email: prospectus-ny@ny-email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204, email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, telephone: (877) 821-7388, email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, telephone: (800) 621-0687, email: prospectus@williamblair.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, telephone: (212) 518-5548, email: GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

A registration statement relating to this offering was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market, and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 2,800 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the completion of the offering. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors described in the registration statement, preliminary prospectus and, when available, the prospectus and other filings with the SEC. SharkNinja expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

