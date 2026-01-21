SharkNinja Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 will be released on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 before market open. The Company will host a live earnings conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

The link to the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.sharkninja.com. Those interested in participating in the live call can dial 1-833-470-1428 or 1-646-844-6383 and enter confirmation code 139454. The webcast will be archived and available for replay.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,600 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.

