Sharing the stage with global giants, FEELM sets the direction at GTNF for technological innovation into the future

FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE – the world's largest vape manufacturer, attended this year's annual Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) in Washington D.C., and championed the importance of the industry continually driving improvements and efficiencies, rather than standing still.





The nicotine industry is innovating at a breakneck pace to help create a more sustainable world through scientific research and new product development. As a participant in a roundtable discussion titled “Products: Innovation for Tomorrow”, Chief Scientist of SMOORE American Research Institute, Dr. Shi, discussed the innovative direction his company is taking with new vaping products to an audience of several hundred people.

SMOORE has set up 14 basic research institutes around the world, applied for more than 4,300 patents, and employed more than 1,200 R&D experts to promote continuous innovation. In terms of safety, SMOORE has built an EU Tobacco Product Directive one-stop testing system and a US Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) testing laboratory. As a result, FEELM has not only become the technology supplier that helps the most customer brands pass PMTAs in the world but has also achieved great breakthroughs in product safety and nicotine delivery efficiency.

Dr. Shi spoke at length about these breakthroughs and product developments, particularly in the context of tobacco harm reduction, saying:

“More and more government agencies and public interest organizations are concerned about the public health risks of nicotine addiction; that’s one of the directions of our technology innovation.

“Through our research, we hope to explore the ‘low nicotine high satisfaction’ of e-cigarettes.”

In addition, a large part of the discussion at GTNF was around environmental issues and a push towards a sustainable industry. In May, FEELM unveiled its net-zero goal, which aims to be carbon neutral by 2050. As a vaping manufacturer supplier, FEELM launched its FEELM Max solution this year, the world’s first ceramic coil disposable vape pod which allows consumers to enjoy more puffs with better flavour, a smoother taste, and improved consistency.

Furthermore, FEELM’s fully automatic factory is being upgraded and will be rebuilt as a green factory in the future, which will greatly reduce the carbon emissions in the production process and help our clients to reduce part of the carbon footprint of their products before they are launch in the market.

At GTNF, FEELM has won the Golden Leaf Award for “Most Promising New Product”. Speaking at the award ceremony, Dr. Shi said: “many thanks to our partners in the industry, for partners’ support and trust since FEELM was first introduced and their continued support over the years. We will strive to work with partners to bring the best technology and products to the right consumers in the journey ahead of us.”

About GTNF:

The Global Tobacco & Nicotine Forum (GTNF) is the world’s leading annual forum discussing the future of the tobacco and nicotine industries. It was founded on the principle that through the dynamic dialogue and expanding perspectives the forum promotes, we can genuinely shape the future together. From its launch in Rio de Janeiro in 2008 to the present day, the GTNF has become the global exchange for views and ideas between public health experts, government representatives, the industry, and investors. Over the past three days, global tobacco giants such as British American Tobacco (BAT), Philip Morris International (PMI) and Altria also participated in the event and presented their views.

About FEELM:

As a flagship tech brand belonging to SMOORE, FEELM is the world’s leading closed vape system solution provider. Based on the world’s leading Ceramic Coil Heating Technology, FEELM combines authentic Flavor Reproduction Technology with innovative electronics technology, bringing ultimate sensation and premium vaping experience.

About SMOORE:

SMOORE is a global leader in offering vaping technology solutions, including manufacturing vaping devices, and vaping components for HNB products on an ODM basis, with advanced R&D technology, strong manufacturing capacity, wide-spectrum product portfolio and diverse customer base.

According to Frost & Sullivan, SMOORE is the world’s largest vaping device manufacturer in terms of revenue, accounting for 22.8% of the total global market share in 2021. Its global market share is bigger than the sum of those listed from No.2 to No.5.

For more information or journalist queries, please contact Tommy Gilchrist on 0044 7388 110 679 or via feelm@smooretech.com.